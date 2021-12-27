SEAL Team Six Founder Richard Marcinko Has Died

Richard Marcinko, the decorated but controversial founder and first commanding officer of SEAL Team Six, died December 25 at the age of 81. The New York Times reports that Marcinko’s son, Matthew, attributed his father’s death on Christmas night to a heart attack.

Marcinko, who had a legendarily 'colorful' personality, served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1989, and was the author of numerous fiction and non-fiction works on the SEALs, leadership, and counterterrorism. He also spent time in prison on charges of defrauding the federal government, though he maintained his innocence. According to a web biography, at the age of 18, Marcinko enlisted in the Navy after reportedly being rejected by the Marine Corps for not having a high school diploma. The Navy made him a radioman for three years, and then he attended Basic Underwater Demolition School (BUDS), from which he graduated in October 1961, a few months before President John F. Kennedy formally established the “Sea, Air, and Land” (SEAL) commandos in 1962. Marcinko was assigned to an Underwater Demolition Team upon graduation from BUDS and attended Officer Candidate School in 1965.

U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Cdr. Richard Marcinko in an undated official portrait

Marcinko served two tours in Vietnam with SEAL Team Two. According to the National Navy UDT/SEAL Team Museum, Marcinko’s first deployment, in 1967 led to his first commendations for gallantry in combat:

In January 1967, Marcinko deployed to Vietnam with 2nd Platoon, SEAL Team TWO. On May 18, 1967, Marcinko led his men in an assault on Ilo Ilo Hon where they killed many Viet Cong and destroyed six of their sampans. This became known as the Navy's most successful SEAL operation in the Mekong Delta. Because of his strong leadership and great success, the North Vietnamese Army placed a bounty on his head, payable to anyone who could capture and kill him. Marcinko was never caught; he went on to be awarded the first of four Bronze Stars, as well as a Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, and the Silver Star.

Marcinko returned to Vietnam in late 1967, just ahead of the January 1968 Tet Offensive. During the early phases, Marcinko’s SEAL Team Two assisted U.S. Army Special Forces at Châu Đốc. The SEAL Museum reports: “What began as an urban street battle evolved into an intense rescue mission of American nurses and a schoolteacher trapped in the city's church and hospital.”