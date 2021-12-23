The Saga Of The Navy's Newest Carrier's Problem-Plagued Weapons Elevators Appears To Be Over

With the announcement from the Program Executive Office – Aircraft Carriers, the Navy has kept a commitment it made this past summer to complete the elevators in 2021, and it has removed a major obstacle to the carrier’s expected first deployment in 2022 . As recently as August 2021, only seven of the elevators were considered fully operational . At that time, the Navy announced its expectation that the remaining elevators would be functional by the end of 2021.

The U.S. Navy announced today that the final advanced weapons elevator on the USS Gerald R. Ford has been declared fully functional. The 11 elevators on the service's newest aircraft carrier, which permit movement of ordnance from the ship's magazines to the aircraft, have been a continuing problem since before the Ford was officially commissioned in 2017.

The elevators are one of several new technologies incorporated into the carrier. Traditional carrier elevators use hydraulics and mechanical linkages — cables — to raise and lower platforms. According to Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), the Ford’s advanced elevators replace those maintenance-intensive and comparatively slow elevators with ones run by electromagnetic motors. With fewer moving parts, the system should in principle be less complex to operate. However, the manufacturing tolerances for such a system require greater accuracy and precision than a purely mechanical one.

According to the Congressional Research Service, the Navy and builders struggled to incorporate such tolerances and, in 2019, the Navy told Bloomberg that as many as 70 elevator doors and 17 hatches did not meet requirements because of how changes to the ship have evolved. Without fully functioning weapons elevators, a carrier will struggle to generate the desired sortie rate because it will take too long to move weapons from the magazines to aircraft on deck.

The elevators are not the only major problem the Ford has had to resolve. Among other issues, the Navy has addressed the ship's waste management — its toilets overflow — as well as propulsion and electrical systems. In April, the Navy announced that the ship’s formerly troublesome Advanced Arresting Gear and Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System had accumulated 8,000 launch and recovery cycles, an important turnaround for another system that had plagued the carrier from early on, and another that directly affects how quickly the carrier can launch and recover aircraft.