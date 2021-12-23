The Air Force's 60-Year-Old B-52 Bombers Are Getting Their First USB Ports

Currently, "the short battery life of the tablets [that B-52 crews use] is a liability since they carry information critical to mission success," according to the Air Force. "To compensate, aircrews carry several large lithium battery packs to ensure power to the tablets throughout long missions."

This is not necessarily an ideal workaround for the crews of the Air Force's B-52Hs. For one, it can't be content to have to remember to swap out batteries every few hours throughout a flight to ensure that there's no loss, even temporarily, of critical information.

Beyond that, the potential for lithium-ion batteries to experience a "thermal runaway," and burst into flames or explode, is well established. It is a particularly well-known issue to commercial aircraft manufacturers and airliners, as well as government regulators who work with both industries. A series of battery fires in then-new Boeing 787s in 2013 notoriously led to the type being grounded in the United States and elsewhere, and highlighted the potential risks of these power sources, in general.

In 2017, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) considered implementing a total ban on lithium-ion batteries in checked baggage on commercial flights. Since then, FAA has banned people from checking bags with spare lithium-ion batteries, as well as electronic cigarettes and vaping devices that use them as a power source. Other devices that use these batteries can be put in checked baggage, but "these items should be protected from damage, accidental activation and short circuits" and "battery terminals should be protected by manufacturer’s packaging or covered with tape and placed in separate bags to prevent short circuits." FAA asks that similar precautions be taken with regards to items in carry-on luggage, but there are no bans in place there since "smoke and fire incidents involving lithium batteries can be mitigated by the cabin crew and passengers inside the aircraft cabin."