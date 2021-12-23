Face-Off Over Donbas: How Russian And Ukrainian Air Forces Stack Up

With Ukrainian officials continuing to warn that Russia might be just weeks away from launching a new major military intervention against their country, the relative military strengths of the two countries are currently under wider scrutiny. Were Moscow to initiate a new offensive against its neighbor, it is likely to draw upon the approximately 175,000 troops among the ground forces that are expected to be deployed in the region, as well as missile strikes and potentially naval elements. But Russia would not attempt any significant military action without extensive use of airpower. With that in mind, now is a prime opportunity to take a detailed look at the respective aviation assets that can be brought to bear by Russia and Ukraine in the region, and how their capabilities compare. Russian military aviation assets The Russian Armed Forces are organized within five military districts, which are administrative organizations based on geographical territories, each with a headquarters that administers the military formations based in that region. In a worst-case scenario for a new Russian intervention, as outlined by Ukrainian military intelligence in November, Russian forces would cross the Ukrainian border from the east and attack via annexed Crimea in the south, as well as launching an amphibious assault on the city of Odessa. An attack from Belarus in the north is also possible but would involve troops that have not yet arrived in the region. Regardless, any such plan would likely involve ground forces — and air assets — from two separate military districts.

Much of Russia’s border areas with Ukraine, as well as the critical frontiers with the NATO member states of Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, come under the military responsibility of the Western Military District, or WMD. This is unsurprisingly the most important of Russia’s territorial commands, and it also covers Moscow and St. Petersburg, various important industrial areas, and the heavily militarized Kaliningrad exclave. As well as the Russian Aerospace Forces, or VKS, units in the western region, the WMD is responsible for Russian Ground Troops within the region, as well as the entire Baltic Fleet, which also includes its own aircraft units. In the case of a full-scale war, the WMD would also assume control of relevant Russian Federal National Guard Service (Rosgvardia) units, the border guard troops of the Federal Security Service (FSB), and the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MChS).

With responsibility for the defense of Moscow and St. Petersburg, the WMD has the most capable ground-based air defense coverage in Russia, with protective zones around these cities as well as Kaliningrad. These air defense systems can counter both aircraft and cruise missiles as well as tactical and even, in the case of the Russian capital region, and to a limited degree, strategic ballistic missiles. WMD Fixed-Wing Aviation When it comes to the VKS units subordinated to the WMD, these come under the command of the 6th Air Force and Air Defense Army, or 6 A VVS PVO, an organization that only came into being in 2015. The 6 A VVS PVO includes strategically tasked ground-based air defense units, as well as tactical combat aircraft (known in Russia collectively as Frontal Aviation), and Army Aviation helicopters, which are expected to operate in close concert with Russian Ground Troops.

Within the 6 A VVS PVO is a single composite division, the 105th Composite Aviation Division (105 SAD), which includes all the WMD’s fighters and strike aircraft, plus an independent composite transport regiment, which mainly conducts VIP and liaison missions. The Army Aviation component has one brigade and two regiments for a total of 10 helicopter squadrons, including units equipped with types capable of performing attack, air assault, and transport tasks.

