Pentagon Team Has Returned From Assessing Ukraine's Air Defense Needs

Since then, the Ukrainian government has worked to bolster its capabilities with an eye toward deterring further Russian encroachment , or at least being able to better respond to it should it occur. While there had been some efforts to increase the country's air and missile defense capabilities, as well as its own fleets of combat aircraft and longer-range missiles, the Ukrainian military still relies mostly on aging Soviet designs and refurbished and modernized derivatives thereof.

Air and missile defense capacity has been a growing point of concern for Ukraine vis a vis Russia since 2014. That year, the Kremlin seized the Crimean Peninsula from the government in Kyiv and subsequently began actively supporting ostensibly local "separatist" groups, which all have significant ties to Russian intelligence agencies , in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby mentioned the team's return at a press conference earlier today, but did not have any further details to share about the results of the trip. Air Force Magazine, citing a senior Ukrainian defense official, reported that the team was on the ground earlier this month , but is not entirely clear when they first arrived. The group was also in the country to discuss Ukraine's ability to respond to Russian naval , electronic warfare , and cyber warfare threats, not just air and missile defenses, according to that outlet.

A small Department of Defense team recently returned from Ukraine after a trip to that country to discuss and evaluate its air and missile defense needs . This comes as Ukrainian officials continue to warn that Russia could be just weeks away from launching a new major military intervention against their country, which might involve a flurry of air and missile strikes that they currently have relatively limited capabilities to defend against.

A significant hurdle in any such discussions is likely the U.S. government's disinterest in deploying actual American troops to Ukraine on missions where they might be called upon to directly engage Russian forces. What this means is that simply sending things like U.S. Army Patriot batteries, which are in short supply to begin with, to the country is unlikely to be on the table at all.

US Army US Army personnel fire a Patriot surface-to-air missile during an exercise in Romania in June 2021.

Selling or otherwise transferring Patriots to Ukraine directly, something officials in Kyiv have previously expressed interest in, would almost certainly be a complex process legally and logistically. On top of that, Ukrainian forces have no experience with that system and would have to be trained to operate it effectively. All of this would take time, something this is in short supply in the current crisis, with Ukrainian and U.S. officials, among others, warning that a new Russian intervention could come as soon as January or February. MANPADS like Stinger, many of which can also be fired by launchers mounted on light vehicles, would be easier for Ukrainian troops to become proficient with. American allies in Europe, such as Poland, produce more modern designs that are derived from Soviet-era systems that might be better suited to Ukraine's needs, as well. At the same time, unfortunately, these shorter-range systems offer only point defense capabilities that could be of limited effectiveness by themselves against an onslaught of Russian aircraft and missiles. Even so, they would still impose a cost on the Kremlin. “Even with weak air defenses, we can shoot down a couple aircraft,” an anonymous Ukrainian official told Air Force Magazine earlier this month. “How many casualties will they sustain?”

US Army A US Army Avenger air defense system, which has two launchers that each hold four Stinger missiles, as well as a .50 caliber M3P machine gun, is seen here mounted on a Humvee light tactical vehicle.