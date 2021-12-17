Ukraine Once Had The World’s Largest Tu-160 Blackjack Bomber Fleet

The Tupolev Tu-160 Blackjack strategic bomber, which first took to the air 40 years ago tomorrow, is an impressive symbol of Russia’s Long-Range Aviation force, a Cold War-era design that’s now being modernized and is back in production in updated form. What’s less well known is that, at one time, the vast majority of the Tu-160 force was not in Russian hands. Instead, it belonged to Ukraine, a country whose relationship with Moscow has steadily deteriorated since it gained independence from the Soviet Union. As the last strategic bomber to be introduced during the Cold War era, the variable-geometry Tu-160 was planned as the spearhead of the separate Long-Range Aviation branch within the Soviet Air Force, and the most prestigious. It had the task of delivering nuclear missiles against high-profile NATO targets if a conflict were to break out. The four-engine bomber can hit a maximum speed of 1,243 miles per hour and can fly over 7,500 miles without in-flight refueling while carrying a payload of six cruise missiles, while a maximum of 12 missiles is also possible.

Igor Bubin/Wikimedia Commons A Tu-160 launches from Pryluky in 1996, during one of the rare flights made by the type in Ukrainian Air Force service.

The Tu-160 program dates back to 1967, with a competition for a long-range supersonic bomber that would be armed with supersonic strategic missiles. Inspired by developments in the United States, the decision was eventually made to equip it with subsonic air-launched cruise missiles. The first prototype Blackjack, known as 70-1, took to the air on December 18, 1981, and the first production aircraft was flown in October 1984. This was followed by initial deliveries of two aircraft to a Long-Range Aviation unit in April 1987. This unit, the 184th Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment, was located in Pryluky, Ukraine, then a part of the Soviet Union, which would turn out to be problematic. All production aircraft came off the line at the factory in Kazan in Russia.

As the Soviet Union collapsed at the end of 1991, the Pryluky regiment had two squadrons of Tu-160s, for a total of 19 aircraft. These were now in the hands of independent Ukraine, together with their nuclear armament. These aircraft were soon repainted in Ukrainian Air Force markings, as seen in the photo at the top of this article, but the newly independent country had no use for a strategic bomber force and no plans to field any kind of nuclear deterrent. With the demise of the Soviet Union, Ukraine had been left with around a third of the Soviet nuclear arsenal, which, as well as bombers and their munitions, included silo-based SS-19 and SS-24 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), for a total of around 1,700 warheads. In 1994 Ukraine agreed to destroy the weapons and join the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). Moreover, Ukraine lacked the funds to fly its Blackjacks regularly. Without the required technical support, spare parts, and fuel, the Ukrainian Tu-160s rapidly became dormant.

Google Earth A satellite photo of Pryluky Air Base dated 2020. The base has been abandoned since the Tu-160 fleet was removed.

In Russia, meanwhile, production of the Blackjack continued, at a modest tempo, and in the early 1990s, six more Tu-160s were delivered to the Long-Range Aviation unit at Engels, near Saratov in the southwest Volga region. Nevertheless, the Russian fleet remained much smaller. By 1999, the Long-Range Aviation branch, now part of the Russian Air Force, was at perhaps its lowest point. As well as having just half-a-dozen Tu-160s available, flying hours were slashed to just over 20 per year for each crew member. Long-distance ‘patrol’ missions by Blackjacks, as well as Tu-22M3 and Tu-95MS aircraft, had become a rare occurrence. Reportedly, it was the NATO Allied Force bombing campaign against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia during the Kosovo War in 1999 that prompted Moscow to address its bomber shortcomings. Earlier talks about Moscow buying the Tu-160s from Ukraine had broken down amid disagreements over price and in January 1999 Ukraine had scrapped a first Tu-160.

Office of Senator Richard Lugar U.S. Senator Richard Lugar (right) and Ukrainian Gen. Vladimir Mityuk in front of a Tu-160 at Pryluky in November 1998. A proponent of nuclear arms reduction in Europe, Lugar was in Ukraine on a weapons inspection trip.

Finally, in October 1999, an agreement was signed in Yalta, in Crimea — then still Ukrainian territory — under which Russia purchased eight Tu-160s from Ukraine, finally giving Moscow control of the majority of the aircraft. Of the 19 Ukrainian Tu-160s, the eight judged to be in the best condition were prepared for transfer to Russia, while another 10 were scrapped. The sole surviving Tu-160 in Ukraine was donated to an aviation museum in Poltava.

National Archives Members of the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency observe the scrapping of a Ukrainian Tu-160 in June 2000.