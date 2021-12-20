Hypersonic Strike Aircraft Capability Is Part Of The Air Force's Shadowy Project Mayhem

The U.S. Air Force has revealed new details about its secretive Mayhem hypersonic air vehicle program. Previously it was understood that this program was focused, at least in part, on acquiring testbeds to support work on advanced high-speed jet engines like the ones that have reportedly been in development for proposed hypersonic aircraft such as Lockheed Martin's SR-72. The service has now disclosed that it is seeking a modular experimental design that could be configured to carry one of two different kinds of payloads for strike missions, or a sensor package to enable it to conduct "responsive" intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, or ISR, sorties. The new information about Mayhem was contained in a contracting document that the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) posted online on Dec. 14, 2021. That same document also indicates that the full formal name of the program has changed from "Expendable Hypersonic Multi-Mission Air-Breathing Demonstrator" to "Hypersonic Multi-mission ISR and Strike." The name "Multi-Mission Cruiser" had been associated with this project in the past, as well. Mayhem, which the Air Force first disclosed the existence of last year, is also part of a larger AFRL effort known as Enabling Technologies for High-Speed Operable Systems (ETHOS).

USAF A portion of the new Mayhem-related contracting document with the "Hypersonic Multi-mission ISR and Strike" title that also mentions the broader Enabling Technologies for High-Speed Operable Systems (ETHOS) effort.

"The Mayhem Program is focused on delivering a larger class air-breathing hypersonic system capable of executing multiple missions with a standardized payload interface, providing a significant technological advancement and future capability," the contracting document says. "The system goal is to carry payloads five-times the mass and double the range of current technology capability systems. The standardized payload interface would create multiple opportunities for various payload integration within the same hypersonic system."

USAF The technical description of the Mayhem program as provided in the contracting document that the Air Force Research Laboratory released on Dec. 14, 2021.

No information is provided about the "current technology capability systems" that the Mayhem program requirements have been derived from. The document does say that "this requirement will be classified Secret, with the possibility of requiring Top Secret access at later stages of the requirement" and "a program ceiling of $371M is currently anticipated." While it had been known that the Air Force was interested in the Mayhem air vehicle carrying one of three payloads, no further information had been previously provided about what they might be. This new contracting document identifies them as an "area effect payload," a "large unitary payload," and a "Responsive, Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR)" one. Interestingly, these basic payload descriptions are all labeled as Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). Though technically unclassified, information determined to be in the CUI category is often redacted in publicly released U.S. government documents.