Damaged Submarine USS Connecticut Has Left San Diego On Its Voyage Home (Updated)

The Seawolf class nuclear fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut has had one heck of past few months. She was stuck in Guam for two months after slamming into a seamount in the South China Sea before she could head back to the Continental United States for what will be a very extensive set of repairs. The secret 6,000-plus-mile journey from Guam to San Diego was likely a very unpleasant one for her crew, and even her unannounced arrival in San Diego seemed like more of a diversion than a final destination. The Navy had said that the stricken sub would return to her homeport in Bremerton, Washington, for repairs. Now it appears she is headed on the final leg of her journey out of San Diego and up to the Pacific Northwest.

Our friend and prolific naval ship movements tracker @warshipcam posted video shot from San Diego Webcam this afternoon showing the bow-less Connecticut heading out to sea. She had only been in San Diego for just over three days, arriving on the morning of Sunday, December 12th. At the time, we noted that the destroyer USS Mustin (DDG-89) seemed to have escorted her across the Pacific, providing basic safety and force protection for the submarine. Now there is more evidence that this was indeed the case, as that destroyer left San Diego with Connecticut this afternoon.