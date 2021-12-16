The Marines' Amphibious Assault Vehicles Just Got Banned From Going In The Water Indefinitely

Even with all this in mind, it very much remains to be seen how the Marine Corps' new rules regarding the use of AAVs will ultimately impact its operations. The service's Force Design 2030 initiative, which it unveiled last year, significantly deemphasizes the importance of traditional armored vehicles, amphibious or otherwise. As part of this force structure plan, the Corps will have divested its entire fleet of M1 Abrams tanks and other heavy armored vehicles by 2023.

Still, in announcing the new policies relating to AAV employment today, the Marine Corps admitted that "76 percent of its tasks are land-based" already, which raises questions about exactly how useful the service felt the vehicles were for amphibious operations even before making this decision. There is also the question about what will happen now to the proficiency of AAV crews in the skill sets they need to be able to safely and effectively operate in an amphibious context if they cannot train on the water going forward. This could limit the ability of the Marine Corps to deploy any significant number of AAVs in those environments in the future even in an emergency scenario.

One of the last of the Marine Corps' M1 Abrams tanks at the service's base at Twentynine Palms in California is trucked away as part of a service-wide divestment plan.

It has also cut its planned purchases of ACVs roughly in half, down to 632 examples from the original expected fleet size of 1,1,22 vehicles. It's unclear how many ACVs the Marines have received so far, but the service was expected to have taken delivery of around 76 of them by the end of this year. Another 80 are set to arrive each year going forward.

These are just some of the dramatic changes the Marines are making as the service remodels itself to be better suited for new expeditionary and distributed concepts of operations, known collectively as Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO), which you can read more about here. EABO is centered on the idea of employing smaller, more mobile, and highly flexible groups of Marines to rapidly establish temporary forward bases in remote and austere locations, while also retaining the ability to readily redeploy to new areas. From these sites, Marines would be able to exert control over portions of the battlespace, including adjacent seaspaces.

New capabilities, including ground-launched anti-ship missiles and more capable unmanned aircraft than are in Marine service now, would be key to these future operations, as would be a fleet of new Light Amphibious Warships. The latter vessels reflect another major planned shift on the part of the Marines away from relying on traditional amphibious warfare vessels.

“We will become smaller if we have to,” Marine Corps Gen. David Berger, the service's top officer, told reporters at the Reagan National Defense Forum earlier this month. “We have to provide the Marines what they need to operate in that environment. And if that [means] less Marines, I’m willing to do that. I don’t want to do that. … I’d rather have a smaller Marine Corps that can deal with that, than a big Marine Corps that doesn’t have that capability.”

All told, whatever happens to the Marine Corps' AAV fleet going forward, these vehicles appear to be firmly entering the twilight of their careers after nearly five decades in service, and their days of operating out on the water look to be all but over.

