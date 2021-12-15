USS Portland Uses Its Experimental Laser To Fry A Floating Target In The Middle East

The U.S. Navy's San Antonio class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland engaged a static surface training target with its laser directed energy weapon in the Gulf of Aden yesterday. This ship received this weapon, which is officially called the Laser Weapon System Demonstrator Mk 2 Mod 0, in late 2019, which The War Zone was first to report, and subsequently used it to knock down a small drone in a demonstration in the Pacific Ocean the following year. Portland is presently in the Middle East as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group, which also includes the Wasp class amphibious assault ship USS Essex and the Harpers Ferry class dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52). Elements of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are embarked across all three of those ships.

USN A view from onboard the USS Portland during the demonstration of its Laser Weapon System Demonstrator (LWSD) Mk 2 Mod 0 in the Gulf of Aden on Dec. 14, 2021.

The U.S. Navy described Portland's laser as having "engaged" the raft-like floating target during the demonstration. It is unclear how much physical damage the directed energy weapon actually did to the target or whether it was considered destroyed as a result. The maximum effective range of the laser is unknown, but the images from this latest test do make clear that the beam can hit targets at a not insignificant distance away from the ship.

USN A low-quality view of the static, raft-like target that USS Portland engaged with its laser during the demonstration the Gulf of Aden.

"The LWSD [Laser Weapon System Demonstrator] is considered a next-generation follow-on to the Laser Weapon System (LaWS) that afloat forward staging base USS Ponce (AFSB(I)-15) tested for three years while operating in the Middle East," according to a Navy release on the demonstration in the Gulf of Aden. "The region's geography, climate, and strategic importance offer a unique environment for technology innovation."

USN A view of the LWSD Mk 2 Mod 0 on USS Portland's bow.