Israel's Request To Speed Delivery Of KC-46 Tankers Critical For Striking Iran Denied

The U.S. government has reportedly declined requests from Israeli officials to accelerate the delivery of KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueling tankers, citing a backlog at the manufacturer that is the result of technical and quality control issues. Those same reports say that Israeli authorities have been particularly keen to get these aircraft sooner rather than later given the critical role they would play in potential airstrikes on Iran's nuclear enterprise. The New York Times published a story on the deliberations between U.S. and Israeli officials over the KC-46A delivery schedule, as well as the impetus behind the Israeli government's desire to speed up the timetable, yesterday. That built on an initial report on the tanker delivery plans from Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth. There have already been growing indications that Israel's government, under its new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, might be looking to at least revive the threat of strikes against Iranian nuclear sites, something the country's military is reportedly now more actively training to do. This all comes as negotiations between the United States and Iran over the latter country's nuclear ambitions, which many fear could include nuclear weapons, appear to be on the verge of collapsing.

Israeli Ministry of Defense An artist's conception of an Israeli Air Force KC-46A tanker refueling an F-15.

The U.S. government first approved the potential sale of eight KC-46As, along with various ancillary items and services in a complete package valued at around $2.4 billion, to Israel in March 2020. In February, the Israeli Ministry of Defense announced it had signed off on the purchase of the first two of those aircraft, but at that time it was unclear when the Israeli Air Force might begin to receive those aircraft. The New York Times' report yesterday said that these planes are not presently expected to touch down in Israel before 2024. There had been reports last year that the Israeli government had been looking to get that initial pair of KC-46As from a lot of aircraft Boeing was already under contract to build for the U.S. Air Force. It's not clear whether or not that is part of the current plan.

The most immediate issue is reportedly the fact that Boeing is already behind schedule in deliveries of KC-46As to the U.S. Air Force, which also sees these tankers as essential to its future plans. These delays are due to a continuing slew of technical problems with the aircraft and quality control slips on the production line. Just in September, it had emerged that Pegasus deliveries were halted for around a month earlier this year after a plastic cap was found jammed in an internal fuel line on one of these aircraft as it flew to its new home at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina. This was not the first time the U.S. Air Force has stopped accepting these planes from Boeing on account of various kinds of so-called foreign object debris, or FOD, being discovered inside, which is a safety issue.

USAF A US Air Force KC-46A.

However, even if the production line issues were resolved, the KC-46A's design is in the process of being reworked to address long-standing problems with its boom and the Remote Vision System (RVS) that operators use to guide it into receiving aircraft. Unlike in previous U.S. Air Force tankers where the boom operators would physically be in a position at the rear of the aircraft to do their work, these individuals on the Pegasuses perform their tasks from the main cabin via an array of cameras at the back of the plane that feed into the complex RVS, which is a hybrid 2D/3D system that requires operators to wear special glasses similar to ones you would use to watch a modern 3D movie in a theater. You can read more about the boom and RVS issues here. The Air Force has said it does not expect to be suitably resolved until sometime between 2023 and 2024. Until then, these aircraft will continue to have an at best limited ability to carry out their core aerial refueling mission.

USAF Boom operators wearing specialized glasses use the Remote Vision System (RVS) on a KC-46A.

What this means is that even if Israel did manage to accelerate the timetable for the delivery of its first KC-46As, the actual operational utility of those planes might still be limited until 2024. This is important because the primary driver behind the Israeli government's desire to get these tankers sooner is reportedly the need for improved aerial refueling capacity to support potential strikes on Iran, which would be a complex, high-risk operation. Right now, the Israeli Air Force relies entirely on an aging fleet of just seven Boeing 707-based tankers, having retired three of these aircraft already in recent years, to support its fixed-wing tactical jets. The KC-46, if its various issues can be fully resolved, would offer Israel a much more modern and capable tanker able to, among other things, simply carry more fuel than these older aircraft.

IAF One of Israel's existing Boeing 707-based tankers.