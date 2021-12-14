Russia Unveils Stealthier Version Of Its S-70 'Hunter' Unmanned Combat Air Vehicle

The more production-representative flying-wing UCAV was rolled out today at the Novosibirsk Aircraft Production Association, or NAPO, in southwestern Siberia, where the drones are being built on behalf of the Sukhoi design bureau. The unveiling of the second Okhotnik was attended by Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Alexei Krivoruchko.

The second flying prototype of Russia’s S-70 Okhotnik unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV) has emerged, and it features the long-awaited stealthier nozzle configuration , among many other refinements, that should maximize the low observability and combat effectiveness of the production version. While the redesigned Sukhoi drone has yet to fly and still has a long series of evaluations ahead of it, Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu has confidently predicted that test work could be completed sometime next year , paving the way for an order for the Russian Aerospace Forces, or VKS.

“The roll-out of the UAV marks the completion of the assembly of the product as a whole, equipping it with all the necessary onboard equipment in accordance with the requirements for the aircraft, and the transition to complex ground tests to prepare for the first flight,” Krivoruchko said.

UAC Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Alexei Krivoruchko, center, together with other defense ministry and industry officials at the rollout of the second prototype Okhotnik in Novosibirsk today. The scale of the nose landing gear provides an idea of the size and bulk of the UCAV.

As for the engine used in the Okhotnik, this was previously reported to be a variant of the AL-41F turbofan that powers the Su-35 Flanker multirole fighter and initial versions of the Su-57 Felon new-generation fighter. It’s unclear whether the second prototype retains the same powerplant, but it’s obvious the engine exhaust has been entirely reworked, with the new, flat jet nozzle tailored to reduce infrared and radar signatures.

The existence of a stealthier version of the Okhotnik had long been anticipated, with a model of the revised design appearing at the International Aviation and Space Salon, or MAKS, outside Moscow in August 2019, in the same month that the first prototype recorded its maiden flight.

TV ZVEZDA CAPTURE The original engine nozzle configuration on the first prototype Okhotnik.

The first prototype clearly had significant design issues that detracted heavily from achieving all-aspect low-observability, which you can read about in our initial analysis of this topic here.

COURTESY OF MICHAEL JERDEV/@MUXELAERO The model of a stealthier Okhotnik shown at MAKS 2019.

Twitter Screencap The much-revised, stealthier engine nozzle of the second prototype.

The model at MAKS 2019 showed a much cleaner design, with the various antennas, small air inlets, and exhaust vents removed from its outer mold line. This seems to hold for the second prototype, the surfaces of which are relatively unblemished, at least at the time of the rollout. Although a pair of air-data probes remains, it is likely intended that these would be deleted from production versions. There is also an unusual pair of air inlets atop the primary intake, the purpose of which is unclear, although it isn’t unusual for a stealthy aircraft to have such features.

YOUTUBE SCREENCAP The low-observable qualities of the first prototype Okhotnik were severely compromised by the extensive arrays of antennas and air intakes around the airframe.

The drone is also yet to be fully painted and may eventually adopt the ‘pixelated’ pattern shown on the MAKS model. As it is now, the second prototype reveals distinctive blue/gray colored panels along the leading edges of the wing and the nose. The leading edge of the wing, in particular, is critical for managing low observability, and it’s possible these areas have been treated with radar-absorbent material, or RAM, and/or have radar-wave deadening structures beneath an outer shell that is transparent to certain bandwidths. The ability to embed sensors beneath this outer skin could also be a primary driver on the material used.

Overall, the second prototype Okhotnik seems to have achieved, superficially at least, most of the signature-reduction measures that were anticipated by the MAKS model. The most fundamental advance is the exhaust and, as expected, this broadly follows the pattern found on the Boeing X-45A demonstrators. Protruding decking above and below the exhaust will help shield its infrared and radar signatures from most aspects, especially from above and below.

PHOTO BY DAVID MCNEW/GETTY IMAGES The two Boeing X-45A UCAV demonstrators.

Beyond the deletion of many humps and aerials, overall, this version of the Okhotnik has an outer skin that is more refined, with fewer seams and traditional mechanical fasteners visible. This is similar to the difference we have seen between the T-50 prototypes and the more refined production-representative Su-57s. Taken as a whole, this latest S-70 derivative does seem to represent a leap forward in Russia’s ability to execute on low-observable technologies and manufacturing abilities, even if it still lags behind some of its peers. Still, just rolling out this aircraft does not mean it will all work as advertised. Two very challenging elements of low-observable design, and especially when applied to flying wings, are the exhaust and gathering reliable air data without compromising stealth. So, we will have to wait and see how successful Russia is at making the new exhaust work and eventually deleting the air data probes that severely compromise the Okhotnik’s stealth potential. Making the most of the S-70’s stealth capabilities appears to be a key component in how the type will fit into Russia’s air combat architecture, as we have considered in the past. Ultimately, the aim appears to be to field an Okhotnik UCAV with a substantially low-observable design to compensate for some of the stealthy shortcomings of the Su-57 Felon. This would make more sense bearing in mind the fact that the Okhotnik is supposed to work alongside the Felon as part of a Russian version of the ‘loyal wingman’ concept. It will also be able to work independently, which will also require a greater degree of low observability for many missions than its manned stablemate.

RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE The first prototype Okhotnik flies together with a Su-57 for the first time, in September 2019.