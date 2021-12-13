Latest AMRAAM Air-To-Air Missile Aims To Keep Pace With China

The venerable AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile, or AMRAAM, which got its first kill back in 1992, is set to get another major boost in capability. Although the U.S. military has a designated successor now in the works, the West’s most popular radar-guided air-to-air missile is about to be fielded in a new iteration, known as F3R. AMRAAMs in this configuration will have an updated guidance section and are optimized for the kind of high-end aerial combat that would ensue if the United States and its allies were ever to go to war with China, according to the missile’s manufacturer Raytheon.



Raytheon Missiles & Defense announced officially today that it had completed a series of captive carry flight tests of its latest AMRAAM upgrade, which has been developed under the F3R program, which stands for Form, Fit, Function Refresh. During captive carry testing, the missiles remain attached to a test aircraft throughout the duration of the flight. Such trials are vital for gathering data about how a particular design, as well as the aircraft carrying it, handles the basic stresses of being carried aloft and taken through various maneuvers. The manufacturer describes the captive flights as the “most stressing test to date” for the F3R and the related System Improvement Program, or SIP 3F, software update.

U.S. Air Force/ Christopher Okula An F-35C launches an AIM-120C AMRAAM from its internal weapons bay over a controlled sea test range in the Pacific Ocean.

The tests were conducted by Raytheon together with the Department of Defense at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, home to the Gulf Range Complex with over 130,000 square miles of training airspace, suitable for live missile shots, including against target drones. You can read more here about how the Air Force uses live missiles to assess how they would function in combat situations. The tests saw instrumented captive versions of the F3R missile carried during “multiple” F-15, F-16, and F/A-18 air-to-air intercept missions to prove the weapon works as expected in a realistic environment. Prior to this latest round of trials, there had multiple other captive carry missions as well as two separation launches from a U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet. A photo from one of those tests appears at the top of this article.

“In addition to allowing for continued AMRAAM production, the F3R program with SIP 3F will deliver significantly enhanced capabilities, enabling the missile to address the rapidly evolving threats we are seeing from our adversaries today,” said Paul Ferraro, vice president of Air Power at Raytheon Missiles & Defense in a statement. “These captive carry flights are essential for assessing the software upgrades’ performance while verifying the missile meets all its aircraft communication interface requirements.” The F3R program has been developed for the existing AIM-120C-8 and AIM-120D-3 AMRAAMs, which already represent the ‘top of the line’ for these missiles. Of these, the D-model already offers some significant advantages, including a two-way datalink with third-party targeting capabilities. It was an AIM-120D that was used for what the Air Force described as the “longest known” air-to-air missile shot during the “long shot” test earlier this year.

U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Peter Reft Maintainers prepare AIM-120D AMRAAMs for carriage by F-15s during a mass aircraft generation exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan.

Under F3R, Raytheon engineers have used model-based systems engineering initiatives and other digital technologies to upgrade “multiple” circuit cards and hardware into the guidance section of the missiles, replacing the older software. In the past, the Pentagon’s Selected Acquisition Report, or SAR, for AMRAAM described F3R as an update to “mitigate obsolescence issues in the AMRAAM guidance section.” The result is planned not only to boost AMRAAM’s overall capabilities, but ensure it can remain viable while production continues into the next decade for the U.S. military and for export customers, around 40 of which have already ordered different AIM-120 versions, including for ground-based applications. So, what do F3R and SIP 3F specifically add to AMRAAM in terms of improved capabilities? The War Zone asked Raytheon for more details, and they explained: “The new F3R hardware — including circuit cards and guidance section components — allows for significantly enhanced processing power, which SIP-3F leverages for its advanced algorithms. When combined, the hardware and software enhance the missile’s overall effectiveness.”

U.S. Air Force/Airman 1st Class Ridge Shan A weapons load crew lifts an inert AMRAAM onto an F-16 at Luke Air Force Base.