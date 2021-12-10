Australia Has Had Enough Of Its Dysfunctional MRH90 Helicopters

The sorry saga of the NHIndustries MRH90 battlefield utility helicopter in Australian military service is seemingly coming to an abrupt end. The helicopter, known to the Australian Army as the Taipan, after a deadly venomous snake, has proven to be impossible to operate effectively and the government has instead decided to look at replacing it with the UH-60M Black Hawk. Ironically, it was older Black Hawks, among other types, that the MRH90 had originally been intended to supersede, but the program has never been far from trouble since service entry in 2007. Australian Minister for Defense Peter Dutton took to Twitter this morning to confirm that Australia was finally giving up on the MRH90. “This morning I announced the Morrison government’s decision to strengthen the Australian Army’s helicopter capability by formally requesting advice from the U.S. on the acquisition of up to 40 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to replace the MRH90 Taipans,” he wrote.

COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA, DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE An Australian Army MRH90 provides support to the New South Wales government following a request for assistance in response to flooding across the state.

Further detail behind the decision was provided in a statement from the government, which noted that “the MRH90 helicopter fleet has not met contracted availability requirements nor the expected cost of ownership ahead of its planned withdrawal from service in 2037.” A new date for its retirement has not yet been provided, but Dutton had said that he wants the new type to be introduced “over the next couple of years.”

“The performance of the MRH90 Taipan has been an ongoing and well-documented concern for [the Australian Ministry of Defense] and there has been a significant effort at great expense to try to remediate those issues,” Dutton added. “It is critically important there is a safe, reliable, and capable utility helicopter available for our servicemen and women into the future, with reasonable and predictable operating costs.”

“The Black Hawk is so much cheaper on a per-hour basis to run than the existing Taipan,” Defense News reports Dutton as having said. “The Taipan is unreliable, there’s a lot of money that’s spent on maintenance and a lot of downtime of our pilots and aircrews who should be up training and they should be flying these helicopters, and at the moment, in many cases, they just can’t.”

COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA, DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE Australian Minister of Defense Peter Dutton visits Sydney’s Victoria Barracks on December 10 to make his announcement about the future of Australian Defence Force aviation capability. Pointedly, two Australian Army S-70A-9 Black Hawks flew into Victoria Barracks for his announcement.

At this point, Australia has only requested information from the U.S. government on the UH-60M as an alternative to the MRH90, although it seems fairly obvious the fate of the Taipan is now sealed. Furthermore, it’s been said that the new Black Hawk would provide savings to the taxpayer of around US$1.8 billion through 2037. While reduced operating costs is good news, the addition of new versions of the tried and tested UH-60 to the Australian Army fleet is ultimately an embarrassing climbdown for the Australian Ministry of Defense after investing around US$3 billion in the MRH90 program. After all, the Taipan was acquired with the claim that it would be superior to the 1980s-era Black Hawks that it replaced.

COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA, DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE An Australian Army S-70 Black Hawk preparing to lift off at Shoalwater Bay Training Area during exercise Talisman Saber 07.