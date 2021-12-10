The Navy's $9B Stealthy Super Destroyer Is Covered In Rust

The Navy's first of just three DDG-1000 destroyers , USS Zumwalt, continues its testing and training work off Southern California. The ship, which was commissioned five years ago, has been coming and going from San Diego Bay regularly for years now. The second ship in this small class of highly advanced warships, USS Michael Mansoor (DDG-1001), has also joined Zumwalt in San Diego for its own outfitting and trials. It is hoped that Zumwalt will be able to deploy in the not-so-distant future, but the futuristic warship looked less than gleaming recently, with some of its radar-absorbent tiles deeply discolored and rust streaking down its convex tumblehome hull .

The rusty look of the Navy's super destroyer caught a ton of attention on social media, with various defense commentators posting strong opinions about the look of the ship and the Navy's 'running rust' practices. Here is a sample:

This is a well-established issue that is getting worse, not better, but usually, it is found on ships that have been deployed for long periods of time, executing high tempo operations, not those that spend the vast majority of their time tied up to the pier at one of the Navy's most well-equipped harbors.

One excuse for the ship looking like this could be that it was designed around a minimal manning concept. What this means is that even though DDG-1000 is far larger displacement-wise than an Arleigh Burke class destroyer, its crew complement is just over half the size, at around 175 people, and that is when it is fully staffed for combat operations. While automation can help reduce the need for some tasks, corrosion control is still very much a job that's done with sweat and elbow grease and the DDG-1000s have a lot of surface area to keep up. Zumwalt class crews also have to deal with low-observable coatings to areas of the ship that are less straightforward to maintain than normal surface corrosion found of other ships in the fleet. That being said, Zumwalt and Michael Monsoor were built with composite deckhouses that are supposed to lessen corrosion. Their sister ship, USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG-1002), has a deckhouse made of steel.

As for when Zumwalt will be fully ready for action remains unclear, although it should be reaching initial operational capability anytime now. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) stated the following in its most recent annual assessment of major US military acquisition programs: