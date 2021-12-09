Stratolaunch To Build Aerial Target For U.S. Hypersonic Defense Testing

Stratolaunch, the owner and operator of the massive Roc, the largest plane ever flown, has received a contract from the U.S. Missile Defense Agency to supply a target that mimics certain hypersonic threats to support the development of new defensive capabilities. Hypersonic weapons present significant challenges for defenders in terms of detecting and tracking incoming threats, as well as attempting to intercept them. Being able to test new sensors and interceptors against real representative targets will be essential going forward. Stratolaunch announced its deal with Missile Defense Agency (MDA) yesterday, but provided only limited details about the expected work.

Stratolaunch An artist's conception of the Talon-A, a resuable, air-launched hypersonic vehicle that Stratolaunch is developing.

"We're excited to provide MDA with a threat-representative and threat-replicating target that allows them to understand how to engage and intercept hypersonic threats," Dr. Daniel Millman, Chief Technology Officer of Stratolaunch, said in a statement contained in a company press release. "The company plans to augment existing Department of Defense flight test resources through affordable, commercially contracted, rapid-turnaround hypersonic flight testing for the Department of Defense and its prime contractor partners," that same release added.

This MDA contract is exactly the kind of work that Stratolaunch had said publicly back in December 2019 that it would start to seek out. That had represented a change in direction away from the firm's original focus on space launch services, with the Roc serving as a mothership for air-launching various expendable and reusable vehicles to put payloads into space. The shift to high-speed flight testing services had come after the company was sold to Cerberus Capital Management following the death of the company's founder, Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, in 2018. It's not clear from Stratolaunch's press release whether the target it will provide to MDA will be an entirely new development or one based on an existing design the company has been working on. The firm did announce the completion of a Critical Design Review of its Talon-A hypersonic test vehicle design in September and said that the goal was to conduct the first flight test of one of those vehicles next year. Separate testing is also ongoing to prepare the Roc, which was developed and built for Stratolaunch by Scaled Composites, a Northrop Grumman company, for its role as the launch platform.

Stratolaunch A rendering of Talon-A with its landing gear down.

Talon-A is a resuable, unmanned vehicle with various modular payload spaces to support various flight test activities. It is expected to be able to reach speeds of at least Mach 6, with hypersonic speed being defined as anything above Mach 5. The Talon-A, which is 28 feet long and has a wingspan of just over 11 feet, is a powered glider-type vehicle that uses a liquid fuel rocket motor to help propel it to the desired speed after launch. After completing its mission, it is designed to land on a conventional runway using its tricycle landing gear.

Stratolaunch A graphic depicting, in very broad strokes, the basic profile of launches of Talon-A vehicles from the Roc.

GAO A graphic offering a very rudimentary depiction of a notional hypersonic boost-glide vehicle flight profile as compared to that of a typical ballistic missile. The flight path of a low-flying air-breathing hypersonic cruise missile is also shown.