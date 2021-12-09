General Atomics' Rough Field-Capable Mojave Drone Breaks Cover

David Alexander, President of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), together with C. Mark Brinkley, GA-ASI's Senior Director of Marketing & Strategic Communications, provided details about Mojave to The War Zone during a call with reporters yesterday. The Mojave, only one of which currently exists, took its first flight this past Summer and has conducted a number of flight tests since then.

General Atomics has offered the first official details about a new unmanned aircraft it has been developing internally called the Mojave. Derived from the MQ-1C Gray Eagle that the company developed for the U.S. Army, it is optimized for short takeoffs and landings from semi-improved surfaces with an emphasis on supporting various kinds of expeditionary and distributed operations . Its new wing gives it a look that is reminiscent in some ways of the OV-10 Bronco . The company says that its improved short-field performance would also make it suitable for carrier-based operations without any need for a catapult to launch it or arresting gear during recovery.

Alexander said that the company first began laying the groundwork for this drone around two and half years ago and that active work on it has been going on over the past two years. "This idea started back when we were thinking about how to be runway independent," he explained. The decision to go with a short takeoff and landing (STOL) design came after the company determined it would be too difficult to meet its performance targets using a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) configuration. “It’s just fighting the physics all the time," Alexander said, something that has certainly been noted over the years in the development of advanced VTOL aircraft. “We think this is a very efficient way to get you persistence and get it somewhat runway independent.”

Mojave's fuselage shares a similar mold line with the Gray Eagle, which was itself derived in part from the MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper. However, it ditches the MQ-1C's tail in favor of one that is more like that of the MQ-9. There are other significant differences toward the rear of the fuselage to accommodate a Rolls-Royce M250 turboshaft engine. The M250, a popular design that is already used to power various manned fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, is rated at 450 horsepower. This gives Mojave significantly increased power over the MQ-1C and its 165-horsepower Thielert Centurion 1.7 diesel engine. Compared to the Gray Eagle, the drone's entire tricycle landing gear has been redesigned for rough field performance, including the addition of wider flotation tires designed to help it traverse sandy and otherwise loose terrain.

GA-ASI A good look at Mojave's beefy landing gear.

The design of the Mojave's wing is new, being optimized for maximum lift with the help of leading-edge slats and double-slotted flaps. It has a wider chord and generally broader dimensions, which Alexander likened to that of a crop duster, compared to the wings on the Gray Eagle or the improved Gray Eagle Extended Range (GE-ER). The new drone's wingspan is 52 feet, compared to the 56-foot span on the standard MQ-1C and the 58-foot one on the GE-ER.

GA-ASI A view of the Mojave showing off its wing design.

GA-ASI A Gray Eagle Extended Range (GE-ER) drone.

During testing so far, Mojave has demonstrated the ability to take off and land in less than 500 feet. The goal is that the drone, in its lightest configuration, would be able to get airborne and touch down in as little as 300 to 400 feet, a capability that would be enabled, in part, by an extremely low stall speed. Flight testing so far has shown that this unmanned aircraft can safely land at speeds as low as 45 knots. It “doesn’t even look like it should be flying, it’s going so slow," GA-ASI's President Alexander said. Of course, things like the total distance necessary to take off and land, as well as the drone's range and endurance, would vary depending on its configuration. To get the total takeoff and landing roll down to 300 to 400 feet would likely require a more limited payload package focused on intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions and with a fuel load offering less than five hours of endurance. Mojave could be capable of staying airborne for up to 25 hours or more, but this would require more fuel, and therefore a greater takeoff weight, resulting in at least the need for a longer stretch of runway to get airborne. GA-ASI provided the chart seen below, which shows the projected relationship between the length of the takeoff ground roll and total endurance. With all this in mind, Alexander highlighted the internal modularity of the design and the flexibility this offers.

GA-ASI

In addition to the sensor turret under its nose, Mojave can accommodate various sensors, such as radars with synthetic aperture imaging functionality and signals intelligence suites, and as other payloads, such as communications packages, internally. It is designed to carry a significant array of weapons and other stores externally. “You can shorten the endurance down and carry a big load when you need to and then when you don’t, you can offload it and have much longer persistence," Alexander said. The Gray Eagle and GE-ER designs can currently be fitted with four underwing pylons and one the centerline. Mojave has six underwing hardpoints, which are also rated to carry heavier loads, and a centerline one. The company has put particular emphasis on the new drone's ability to carry up to 16 Hellfire missiles under its wings, but has stressed that it could carry various other weapons and stores depending on a customer's requirements.

GA-ASI An artist's conception of a Mojave drone armed with 16 Hellfire missiles.

GA-ASI

General Atomics has already developed a number of different podded systems for use on MQ-1C, as well as the company's larger MQ-9 Reaper, that could potentially make their way onto Mojave. This includes a self-protection pod with radar warning receivers, missile approach warning sensors, and the ability to release decoy flares or chaff in response to threats that are detected. That particular pod is part of an overall push on the part of GA-ASI to ensure that its entire product line will continue to be relevant, even in higher-end conflicts, as you can read more about here.

GA-ASI An older General Atomics infographic showing various podded payloads developed for the MQ-9 and its derivatives. The self-protection pod, among others, could be compatible with the Mojave.

Beyond the basic performance benefits that Mojave offers when compared to Gray Eagle or other similarly-sized unmanned aircraft, its design makes it eminently deployable, even to remote and austere locations with limited existing infrastructure. "A dirt road" is all you might need to serve as a runway, according to GA-ASI President Alexander. The drone's very name is a reference to "one of the harshest and most austere areas the world, where deadly rattlesnakes and horned lizards adapt to survive the extreme forces of nature," according to a company press release. This all seems even more fitting since General Atomics' two flight test facilities, El Mirage and Grey Butte, are situated along dirt roads in the Mojave. "Ground Support Equipment can be self-ferried or transported by single UH-60 helicopter," according to a fact sheet that GA-ASI, which says the drone can fly up to 2,500 nautical miles in a ferry configuration. The unmanned aircraft is transportable via C-130 Hercules cargo aircraft, needing only "1.5 hours from rollout-to-takeoff with a four-person team."

GA-ASI The full Mojave product card.

Takeoff and landing, and just moving Mojave around on the ground, are all highly automated processes. “What we call auto-taxi is really the operator taxiing the aircraft," Alexander explained. "So, we have a closed-loop control, so he can’t over-speed, he can’t over-turn."



"It allows the flexibility of the operator to taxi to get to the launch and recovery bucket and once you’re in the bucket, you just push a button for launch, and off you go," he continued. “We don’t believe fully automating the taxi piece is prudent because usually taxi conditions are really dynamic and can change. So we think it's better to have the operator in the loop.”

GA-ASI

Landing is as simple as pressing a button, too. "We’ve got algorithms now that use the EO/IR payload [the electro-optical/infrared sensor suite] and they target each end of the points where you want to run and that loads into the autopilot and you swing around and come down and do an auto-land," Alexander said. This is a capability the U.S. Air Force demonstrated earlier this year on the MQ-9. “Without a doubt, all this has to be automated," Alexander added, underlining the importance of those capabilities for operations from remote and austere locations. "The autonomy piece is just a must-have going forward. So, this will be clearly automatic takeoff and landing.” “We’re just not going to put another airplane out in the future without it," he continued, referring to automatic takeoff and landing capabilities. When it comes to actually controlling the drone, GA-ASI is leveraging its Scalable Command and Control (SC2) system, which it has been developing for the U.S. Army. This is a software-based ground control system that requires only limited hardware, such as a Toughbook-style ruggedized laptop tied into a line-of-sight datalink on the ground. Mojave will also have a beyond-line-of-sight control capability via satellite link.

GA-ASI The Scalable Command and Control (SC2) system.