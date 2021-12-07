Flying Boats Flew Japan’s Little-Known Follow-On Raid On Pearl Harbor

Eighty years ago today, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor plunged the United States headlong into World War II, and the event’s notoriety has ensured it has remained a profound touchstone in the public’s imagination ever since. The surprise raid of December 7, 1941, exacted a heavy toll on the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet battleships in particular, but it was not enough for Imperial Japan. That country staged a much less well-known follow-up attack less than three months later, this time using huge four-engine Kawanishi H8K flying boats, at the time a brand-new weapon, in what was one of the longest bombing missions flown up to that time. The effects of the December 7 raid were, at first sight, immense, with the Imperial Japanese Navy, or IJN, having scored hits on all eight of the Pacific Fleet battleships, destroying two of them and putting the remainder out of action for different lengths of time. On top of the materiel losses, more than 2,400 Americans had been killed. Although the United States had been dragged into the war, Japan now continued its imperial conquest of Asia, with hopes that a weakened U.S. Pacific Fleet would be unable to stop it. Very quickly, however, it became clear that the actual damage to the naval base at Pearl Harbor was limited. While 21 ships had been damaged to some degree, the vast majority could be repaired. And this process was made easier by the fact that the shipyards and maintenance facilities at the base had survived almost unscathed. Fuel reserves at the base had also been spared, and the Pacific Fleet aircraft carriers had not been in port when the IJN struck.

NATIONAL ARCHIVES The wrecked destroyers USS Downes (DD-375) and USS Cassin (DD-372) at Pearl Harbor in the wake of the December 7, 1941 attack. USS Pennsylvania (BB-38) is astern, occupying the rest of the drydock.

In March 1942, the IJN was ready to launch a follow-up surprise raid on Pearl Harbor, known as Operation K. The original December 7 mission had been planned as Operation Z. The aim of this attack was to put a stop to the recovery and maintenance work ongoing at the base, further blunting the Pacific Fleet’s ability to counter the IJN across the Asia Pacific theater. The mission was also intended to gather reconnaissance on the overall situation at Pearl Harbor.

While Operation Z had been spearheaded by multiple aircraft carriers, as well as submarines large and small, Operation K would send a much smaller package of bomb-carrying flying boats. The chosen aircraft was the Kawanishi H8K, which was given the Allied reporting name Emily. Described by aviation historian René Francillon as “the most outstanding water-based combat aircraft of the Second World War,” the H8K was then one of the most recent types to enter IJN service — it had made its first flight in prototype form in January 1941, with production authorized later that year. It was judged the ideal platform for the second raid on Pearl Harbor thanks to its prodigious range — more than 4,400 miles in patrol configuration — and its useful internal bombload of up to 4,400 pounds. Other potential long-range bombing missions using the H8K against targets in California had apparently been discussed but were quickly shelved.

Max Smith/Wikimedia Commons The mighty H8K in a preserved state.

Long range would be a prerequisite of the second raid on Pearl Harbor, which would involve a 4,800-mile round trip. Never before had a small number of aircraft attempted such a long bombing mission, and few, if any, had covered such a distance without any fighter escort. If successful, more similar raids were planned, with the aim of further degrading the U.S. Navy’s warfighting potential. In fact, despite its size, the H8K would later demonstrate an unusual ability to survive encounters with enemy fighters. It was surprisingly maneuverable in the air, and it was protected by a very heavy defensive armament, with up to five 20-mm cannons and four 0.303-inch machine guns mounted in various positions around the aircraft. Although initial plans called for five H8Ks to take part in Operation K, only two were ultimately available for the mission, both assigned to the Yokohama Naval Air Corps. The big flying boats took off from their base at Wotje Atoll in the Marshall Islands, in the western Pacific Ocean, on March 4, 1942. Lt. Hisao Hashizume commanded the first aircraft, with Ensign Shosuke Sasao in charge of the second one. Each flying boat was armed with four 550-pound bombs, which were to be dropped on the docks at Pearl Harbor. Remarkably, this was the first time the aircraft had even been deployed in combat.

U.S. Navy An H8K in flight in July 1944. Seconds later it was shot down by a U.S. Navy Consolidated PB4Y-1 Liberator of Bombing Squadron 115 (VB-115) from which the photo was taken.

The flying boats first touched down at French Frigate Shoals, around 1,900 miles from Wotje Atoll, 560 miles northwest of Honolulu. This was the largest atoll available in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, owned by the United States, but remote and unoccupied and used by the IJN as an anchorage. Here the flying boats rendezvoused with two submarines that were waiting to refuel them.

WIKIMEDIA COMMONS Seen during initial sea trials, I-15 was one of the two designated refueling submarines at French Frigate Shoals.

When darkness fell, the H8Ks took off and headed toward Oahu. In fact, as they had been ahead of the December 7 attack, U.S. codebreakers were aware that the Japanese were planning on some kind of operation involving refueling at French Frigate Shoals. As was the case in the lead-up to the Pearl Harbor raid, this intelligence was apparently ignored.

WIKIMEDIA COMMONS The 4,800-mile round trip took the two H8Ks from the Marshall Islands to Hawaii and back.