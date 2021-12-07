U.S. Military Steps Up Planning For Evacuation Operation In Ukraine As Crisis Deepens: Report
News of more active contingency planning with regards to Ukraine came ahead of a meeting between Presidents Biden and Putin today.
The Pentagon has been conducting more immediate planning for potential evacuations of U.S. diplomatic personnel and other American nationals from Ukraine in the event of a new, large-scale Russian military intervention into that country, according to a report from CNN. At the same time, U.S. officials are warning that there may be limited options to deter the Kremlin from conducting such an operation. This news came ahead of a virtual summit between U.S. President Joe Biden's with Russian President Vladimir Putin today over this brewing crisis, with intelligence assessments already warning for weeks that Russia could launch a new invasion of its neighbor as soon as January.
Victoria Nuland, the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, included details about U.S. military contingency planning in briefings to members of Congress on Dec. 6, 2021, according to CNN. The State Department would need to formally request support from the Department of Defense to carry out a so-called non-combatant evacuation operation, or NEO, before any such mission could be carried out.
"Right now, the Pentagon is planning for a number of different scenarios in the event that an evacuation is necessary, ranging from a smaller evacuation of just nonessential U.S. government employees to a larger one involving a broader swath of American citizens," CNN reported. "The State Department would be responsible for ultimately determining whether an evacuation operation is necessary. Right now some planning is underway by the State Department's diplomatic security for either an authorized or ordered departure of diplomats from the country should the situation warrant it."
The CNN story did not include any details about exactly what a Ukraine NEO might look like if the U.S. military were to be called in to conduct it. Planning for such an operation could include the forward deployment of various American special operations and conventional forces to the territory of NATO allies bordering Ukraine to the west. The U.S. military already has a significant forward presence in Poland, for instance, that includes access to established airbases in that country that could be used to stage aircraft, personnel, and equipment. Last month, online flight tracking software picked up an unusual flurry of U.S. Air Force transport aircraft flying to the country of Djibouti in East Africa in what looked to be pre-positioning of forces for a possible NEO in neighboring Ethiopia.
"The U.S. does not want to be caught ‘flat-footed’ in the event of an unexpected invasion, said one source familiar with the matter," according to CNN, reflecting the continuing criticism that the Biden administration has faced over the chaotic evacuation of Americans and others from Afghanistan after the country fell to the Taliban in August. "Still, officials emphasized that any potential evacuation in Ukraine likely would not resemble the massive U.S. effort to evacuate all American citizens from Afghanistan earlier this year."
As already noted, the U.S. military has significant access to Ukraine's western neighbors, something it did not have in the case of the Afghanistan evacuations. This would have immediate and significant impacts on the comparative size and scope of any future Ukrainian NEO.
Publicly, the State Department continues to stress that there is no need for any such evacuations from Ukraine now. Publicly, U.S. officials, as well as their Ukrainian counterparts, say that there are no indications that the Kremlin has actually decided to launch a new, large-scale military operation into Ukraine, either.
"We don't know that Putin has made up his mind to use force," Bill Burns, the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), said at the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit yesterday, echoing sentiments that have previously emanated from the State Department and the Department of Defense. "What we do know is that he's putting the Russian military, the Russian security forces in a place where they could act in a pretty sweeping way."
There have been U.S. travel advisories in place for Ukraine due to the potential for open conflict since 2014, when Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula and then began actively supporting ostensibly local "separatists" fighting the government in Kyiv. There is also a separate "Do Not Travel" advisory at present over a surge in COVID-19 cases in Ukraine.
Of course, the U.S. military has standing plans for conducting various types of NEOs in Ukraine already, and it is only prudent to ensure they are up to date given the state of the current crisis. U.S. and Ukrainian intelligence assessments show that the Kremlin has deployed tens of thousands of troops near Russia's borders with Ukraine and could have up to 175,000 personnel, at least, in place by early next year. This, coupled with the establishment of supply lines and the deployment of medical units, essential for sustaining major combat operations, make it clear that the threat of a new Russian invasion is real, whether or not it ultimately comes to pass.
CNN's suggests that the more active planning for potential evacuations is based on growing fears that a new Russian intervention in Ukraine may be increasingly inevitable, despite public statements downplaying those concerns. As part of her briefings to lawmakers, "Nuland ... acknowledged that the US' options to deter an invasion are fairly limited, a person familiar with the briefing said," according to that outlet.
Nuland had been primarily briefing legislators about Biden's meeting today with Putin. Reports yesterday said that Biden was likely to threaten Putin with significant new sanctions, including against Russia's banking sector, as well as the deployment of additional forces in NATO countries bordering Ukraine, among other actions, in the event of a new Russian invasion. The U.S. government would also appeal to its allies and partners to do the same, including asking Germany to at least review, if not cancel a major gas pipeline deal with Russia called Nord Stream 2.
In addition, Biden was expected to tell Putin that the United States would step up support for Ukraine's military, including increased deliveries of weapons and other equipment, if the crisis continues. Ukraine itself has been working to bolster its capabilities in the face of the increased threats from Russia, including ordering additional Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 armed drones.
So far, there does not appear to be any serious discussion about U.S. or other foreign troop deployments to Ukraine proper. However, Foreign Policy reported yesterday that officials in Ukraine had asked for U.S. National Guard personnel already in the country as part of an established American security assistance program to be allowed to travel closer to potential flashpoints. The obvious idea here would be that that they could present a deterrent for Kremlin, which have different views about the potential risks from killing American service members compared to Ukrainian troops.
How the crisis will now evolve following Biden and Putin's meeting today remains to be seen, but the U.S. government is clearly prudently preparing for a worst-case scenario.
Contact the author: joe@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDRussia Bolsters Supply Lines, Deploys Medical Units Near Ukraine As Invasion Fears Grow: Report (Updated)Logistical and medical capabilities would be critical for Russia to sustain any future major operation in Ukraine that could last weeks or more.READ NOW
-
RELATEDNATO Pushes Back Against Russian President Putin's 'Red Lines' Over UkrainePutin had warned NATO members against expanding their military presence in Ukraine, where there continue to be fears of a new Russian invasion.READ NOW
-
RELATEDUkrainian Troops Have Been Firing American-Made Javelin Missiles At Russian-Backed ForcesThe disclosure that Ukrainian troops have been employing Javelin missiles in combat comes as fears grow that Russian could launch a new invasion.READ NOW
-
RELATEDUkraine Strikes Russian-Backed Forces Using Turkish-Made TB2 Drones For The First TimeTurkey's Bayraktar TB2 has already proven to be a game-changer in recent conflicts in Syria, Libya, and between Azerbaijan and Armenia.READ NOW
-
RELATEDRussia Says It Is Drawing Down Forces Near Ukraine But We Know Not Everyone Is Going HomeNo matter if Russia actually follows through with its stated plans, some of the forces that have massed around Ukraine won't be going anywhere.READ NOW