The British Army’s Got Its Hands On Its New Sky Sabre Air Defense Systems

The major components of the Sky Sabre include a Saab Giraffe Agile Multi-Beam (AMB) 3D medium-range surveillance radar mounted on an extending mast and with a range of up to 75 miles. Prior to being integrated within Sky Sabre, the same radar was already in use with the British Army for roles including air surveillance and counter rocket, artillery, and mortar.

“We will be able to compete with our peers and take on some of the toughest adversaries,” added Lt. Col. Chris Lane, Commanding Officer of 16 Regiment Royal Artillery. Sky Sabre ”gives us a capability we have not had before; this new missile system with its new launcher and world-class radar will absolutely put us at the forefront of ground-based air defense.”

“Sky Sabre’s spearheading technology has significantly upgraded the protection of our forces from threats from the air,” said U.K. Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin. “This cutting-edge … defense system is a clear demonstration of our warfighting capabilities to those who wish to do us harm.”

The regiment, which is part of the 7th Air Defence Group , based at Baker Barracks on Thorney Island, West Sussex, has now embarked on an “extensive training package” to complete the transition from the Rapier, which will gradually be phased out of service.

The different components of the Sky Sabre system are mounted on 8x8 MAN trucks.

The U.K. Ministry of Defence announced today that the Sky Sabre has now begun to enter service with the British Army’s 16 Regiment Royal Artillery and subsequent deliveries will “be configured to operate in all parts of the globe.”

The British Army is now protecting objectives against aerial threats with the new-generation Sky Sabre air defense system , leveraging surface-to-air missile technology already in use on Royal Navy warships. The system, combining surveillance radar, tactical datalink, and missiles, provides a much-needed replacement for the Cold War-era Rapier low-level air-defense system.

Once detected, threats are processed using the Surface-to-Air Missile Operations Center (SAMOC) that handles command and control and also shares information with other land, sea, and air assets via the NATO-compatible Link 16 tactical datalink. The SAMOC’s fire-control computer can guide 24 missiles to individual targets simultaneously. This part of the system is supplied by Israel’s Rafael company.

MBDA CAMM test firing demonstrating the soft vertical launch technology.

The cutting edge of Sky Sabre is MBDA’s Common Anti-Air Modular Missile, or CAMM, also known as the Land Ceptor. The same CAMM missile is also used in naval applications — including aboard U.K. Royal Navy warships — as the Sea Ceptor. Fitted with an active-radar seeker, the CAMM is derived from the infrared-guided Advanced Short-Range Air-to-Air-Missile (ASRAAM) that’s in service on Royal Air Force Typhoon jet fighters, among others. The ASRAAM’s rocket motor, warhead, and proximity fuse are all ported into the CAMM.

Crown Copyright Launch cells for the Sea Ceptor missiles aboard the Type 23 frigate HMS Lancaster, transitting along the coast of Norway in March 2021.

Weighing over 200 pounds, each CAMM is twice as heavy as a Rapier missile and has three times the range: MBDA claims a range of more than 15 miles for the CAMM, while the British Army attributes its latest Rapier FSC version with a range of just over 5 miles.

Crown Copyright A Rapier FSC system from the British Army’s 16th Regiment Royal Artillery, deployed to Estonia.

As well as improved performance, the CAMM is able to tackle a wider range of threats more applicable to the modern battlefield, including low-observable targets, high-speed missiles, drones, and precision-guided air-to-ground weapons. Like the Rapier FSC, each launcher carries eight missiles. Survivability is enhanced by having the missile launcher, radar, and command-and-control elements located over nine miles apart. The Sky Sabre launcher can also be reloaded in less than half the time that was needed to replenish missiles on the Rapier, using soft vertical launch canister rounds.

Crown Copyright A solider from the 16th Regiment, The Royal Regiment of Artillery, deploying the Agile Multi-Beam surveillance radar, with the Land Ceptor missile launch vehicle in the background.

Although regularly updated, the original Rapier entered service with the British Army in the early 1970s and went on to see operational service in the Falklands campaign, during Operation Desert Storm, and, more recently in defense of London airspace during the 2012 Olympic Games. That latter assignment also reflects the likelihood that the Sky Sabre will also be deployed to protect domestic critical infrastructure when necessary. As defense analysis website Navy Lookout explains: “Sky Sabre will typically be employed to protect Army formations or forward airbases and the 24 sets being purchased are a fraction of what would be required to establish a protective umbrella over the many vulnerable military and civilian sites in the U.K. To provide comprehensive in-depth defense, particularly at high-value sites or where radar range is constrained by the environment, Sky Sabre might need to be backed with additional short-range systems such as radar-directed cannons or Starstreak HVM batteries.” Introducing the Sky Sabre is clearly a huge advance over the older system, essentially extending air defense cover beyond the short-range domain to help bridge the gap with longer-range systems.

Crown Copyright Soldiers in the SAMOC command-and-control vehicle of the new Sky Sabre air defense missile system.