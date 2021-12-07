Two New Secret Drone Programs Could Emerge In The Air Force's Next Budget Proposal

In addition, there's the possibility that the two planned programs Kendall mentioned could include a higher-end, fully autonomous unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV) that could function as a loyal wingman, but also operate more independently of manned platforms. For instance, as already noted, the Air Force has discussed using systems developed as part of Skyborg to support future UCAV development.

Regardless, it would not be at all surprising for the Air Force to want to transition any number of these projects, secret or otherwise, into one or more formal programs of record with the hope of fielding actual operational capabilities in the near term. This is all in line with Kendall, along with other senior officials from the service, becoming increasingly outspoken about the need to acquire new types of advanced manned and unmanned aircraft to maintain America's military edge against potential adversaries, particularly China, and to a lesser extent Russia. “If it doesn’t threaten China, why are we doing it?” Kendall said during a panel discussion at the Reagan National Defense Forum.

At the same time, Kendall's remark that he intends "to try to get" these two new programs into the fiscal year 2023 budget indicates that he is not entirely convinced that this will happen. That, in turn, brings up long-standing questions about why the Air Force continues to lag behind in actually fielding advanced stealthy semi-autonomous and fully autonomous unmanned aircraft, despite decades of known work developing the necessary technology to do so.

The War Zone has highlighted this troubling reality in great detail, including the history of UCAV development and how it all suddenly disappeared when it was proving to be what some would claim the most disruptive air combat technology since the jet engine. What Kendall is talking about now could reflect the possibility that more substantive work in this regard has been going on in the classified realm, which is more or less a given, but doing small-scale secret testing does not provide the critical mass needed to actually impact the trajectory of a major conflict. Kendall's desire to "get them started" in the 2023 fiscal year budget would seem to suggest that he is not simply outlining a plan to publicly acknowledge some collection of existing secret efforts that are actively working toward producing operational capabilities.