Iran's Newest Warship Has Fallen On Its Side In A Dry Dock

A satellite image confirms that an Iranian naval vessel known as the Talayieh has rolled over in a dry dock in the port of Bandar Abbas on the Persian Gulf. Video had earlier emerged on social media showing this ship lying on its port side in a partially flooded dry dock. Prior to this incident, the Talayieh, seemingly a derivative of the Moudge class corvette design about which there is little publicly available information, was reportedly either in the final stages of construction or fitting out and had been expected to enter service next year. Late yesterday, Chris Biggers, Mission Applications Director at HawkEye 360, a company specializing in radio-frequency data analytics using a commercial satellite constellation, tweeted an image from Planetscope of Bandar Abbas, which is home to the Iranian Navy's main base of operations, taken on Dec. 4, 2021. Though the resolution is low, it does show a ship in a dry dock that appears to have fallen over. The position of the ship and its general location aligns with what can be seen in the video reportedly showing Talayieh that appeared online on Dec. 4.

From the imagery available, it is difficult to tell what the full extent of the damage to the Talayieh might be. There is yet to be any official word on the incident from Iranian officials. Simply sitting on its side in the water for an extended period of time could lead to a number of issues that, in turn, might require significant time and energy to rectify, especially if there is any internal flooding. As noted, the Iranian Navy had reportedly hoped to put this ship into service sometime next year.

Otherwise, details about Talayieh, including just its basic design and intended mission, are extremely limited. Although the hull form is similar to the Moudge class corvette's, its superstructure appears larger and boxier. Previous Iranian media reports, citing Iranian officials, have indicated that Talayieh could have improved intelligence-gathering and perhaps electronic warfare capabilities, compared to the Moudge class.

ISNA An earlier picture of Talayieh under construction.

Those reports, coupled with the substantial changes in the ship's design, have led to suggestions that it could be intended as a dedicated spy ship rather than just an improved subvariant of the Moudge. That being said, the Sahand, the third Moudge class type to enter service, featured a revised, boxier superstructure. So, it is equally possible that Talayieh simply reflects a further evolution of the design.

AP The Moudge class corvette Sahand.

Mohammad Sadegh Heydari via Wikimedia The Moudge class corvette Jamaran.

The Moudge class design itself is an enlarged derivative of the Alvand class, a type built in the United Kingdom that the current regime in Iran inherited from the government of the Shah after the revolution in 1979. The existing 1,500-ton-displacement Moudge class corvettes are armed with both anti-ship and surface-to-air missiles, as well as torpedoes, a 76-mm main gun, and various smaller cannons and machine guns. What is clear is that Talayieh is part of a broader effort on the part of the Iranian Navy to modernize and otherwise expand its capabilities, with a particular eye toward conducting maritime operations well beyond the country's immediate periphery. Earlier this year, Sahand, together with the Makran, a sea-base-like ship, became the first Iranian naval vessels to sail into the Atlantic Ocean. They subsequently sailed to the Russian port of St. Petersburg to take part in a naval parade in that country. Any substantial delay in Talayieh entering service, or worse, depending on how damaged the ship might be now, could be a major setback for the Iranian Navy. It is also the latest in a string of significant losses for the service in recent years due to accidents of various kinds.