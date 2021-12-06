Iran's RQ-170 Clone Suspiciously Crashes On 10th Anniversary Of Real One Falling Into Its Hands

At first glance, in what seems like something of a hugely ironic flashback to the headline-making loss of a secretive American RQ-170 Sentinel in Iranian territory exactly a decade ago to the day, one of Iran's rather crude sub-scale knock-offs of the basic Sentinel airframe (we can't stress basic enough here) appears to have crashed in the Iranian province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari. The province is located just to the southwest of Isfahan, which is largely understood to be an epicenter of Iran's nuclear program and a key area of interest for U.S. intelligence. In fact, it is just the kind of nuclear installation that American RQ-170s were tasked with spying on when the one fell into Iranian hands ten years ago.

The December 5th, 2011, RQ-170 'capture' remains a huge source of pride and propaganda for the Iranian military. As such, one has to ask if this incident could be some sort of elaborate reenaction for propaganda purposes? Otherwise, it is an outright bizarre coincidence of almost unbelievable proportions.