Draken Doubles Its Fleet Of Private Aggressor F-16s With A Dozen Surplus Jets From Norway

Draken International has signed a contract to bring yet more F-16 fighter jets to its fast-expanding “red air” fleet, as the adversary air support contractor adds ex-Norwegian Vipers to the dozen former Dutch examples it acquired earlier this year. Up to 12 F-16s acquired from Norway will form part of an impressive private tactical jet air force, already one of the world’s largest, which also includes a dozen ex-South African Atlas Cheetahs, and 22 ex-Spanish Air Force Mirage F1Ms, plus assorted other subsonic jets, as well as a deep backstock of Mig-21s. Draken took to Facebook yesterday to announce it was buying the F-16s plus “supporting assets” in a deal signed with the government of Norway but which still requires approval from U.S. and Norwegian authorities. The value of the contract has not been revealed.

Luftforsvaret A neat stacked formation of Royal Norwegian Air Force F-16AM/BM jets.

“We are thrilled to have built a superb and lasting relationship with the people of Norway,” said Bill Tart, COO of Draken, in the statement. “The inclusion of the F-16s into the Draken fleet is transformational,” added Joe Ford, Draken’s CEO. Today, the Norwegian Defense Materiel Agency provided more details of the sale, noting that the jets could be delivered to Draken as early as next year and they will support training “against American fighter aircraft.” Headquartered at Lakeland Linder International Airport, in Lakeland, Florida, the company also provides contractor adversary services within Europe.

“The F-16 has been a formidable capacity for the [Royal Norwegian Air Force, or RNoAF] and the defense of Norway,” the Defense Materiel Agency said in a statement on its website. “The F-16 has claimed sovereignty in Norwegian airspace, as well as participated in a number of national and international operations and exercises. In September 2019, Defense Materiel was commissioned by the Ministry of Defense to dispose of the aircraft after they were taken out of service at the end of 2021.” In fact, the last of the Royal Norwegian Air Force (RNoAF) F-16s are due to be withdrawn before the end of this year, after over 40 years of service, so technically they still have a few more weeks of operations ahead of them. From the beginning of next year, they will be replaced entirely by the F-35A stealth fighter, Norway being one of the biggest European customers for this type with 52 examples on order.

Luftforsvaret A Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35A.

The Norwegian Ministry of Defense had already decided that it would try and sell its F-16s to allies after they completed their service. As well as the dozen or so jets for Draken, the Norwegian Minister of Defense Odd-Roger Enoksen confirmed that “there is a dialogue with NATO allies about the sale of several Norwegian F-16s.” "We are now continuing the work of selling as many of the remaining aircraft as possible and have expectations that this can be realized in the coming months," said director Mette Sørfonden, director of the Defense Materiel Agency. Although old — the Norwegian Vipers were originally delivered from 1980, initially in Block 1 form — the fleet has been notably well looked after and has been successively upgraded. “The fighter aircraft are among the best maintained in the world and have a consistently high standard,” Sørfonden claims.

Luftforsvaret RNoAF F-16s over Afghanistan under Operation Enduring Freedom.

Like the Dutch F-16s that Draken previously acquired, the RNoAF jets underwent the Mid-Life Update (MLU), bringing them from the original F-16A/B standard to what’s unofficially known as F-16AM/BM. This means the aircraft are broadly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-16C/D Block 50/52 fleet. They have been fitted with a new modular mission computer, targeting pods, datalinks, GPS, night-vision goggle compatibility, and new precision-guided weapons. Improvements have continued to be introduced via successive software upgrades. By adding another batch of F-16s to its adversary fleet, Draken will keep pace with rival red air provider Top Aces, which is now operating the first of the 29 ex-Israeli F-16A/Bs acquired from Israel.

KYLER NOE One of the former Israeli F-16s now flown by Top Aces.