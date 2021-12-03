Russia Bolsters Supply Lines, Deploys Medical Units Near Ukraine As Invasion Fears Grow: Report

"The current levels of equipment stationed in the area could supply front-line forces for seven to 10 days and other support units for as long as a month, according to one source familiar with the matter," according to CNN. The outlet said that a senior official in President Joe Biden's administration had also disclosed that the U.S. government had "seen additional Russia troops added to the border region in recent days," but did not provide any additional details. "Russia's capabilities would be equivalent to a modern-day blitzkrieg," Rep. Mike Quigley, an Illinois Democrat who is on the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN, adding that the Russians have positioned themselves to attack Ukraine "when they want."

There has been at least one classified briefing regarding the situation in and around Ukraine this week given to some members of the U.S. House of Representatives, which took place on Dec. 1. "It doesn’t appear that the U.S. has seen any substantial changes to Russian posture in the last week or so," CNN's Katie Bo Lillis Tweeted afterward based on comments from the lawmakers who were present. This would indicate that the newly reported arrival of logistical and medical elements in the region either occurred prior to that or that it happened very recently.

Regardless of the exact timeline, that those supporting elements are now near Russia's borders with Ukraine is a significant development. It is a notable difference between publicly available reports about the situation now as compared to the deployment of large numbers of Russian forces to the same general region earlier this year. Those previous troop movements had also prompted concerns that the Kremlin was preparing to launch a new large-scale military operation against its neighbor. "Pentagon officials say the current intelligence does not indicate that this land force is prepared for offensive operations in the next few days, because there is no evidence of the logistics, spare parts, fuel, and medical capability that would need to be pre-positioned," CNN had reported on April 14, amid that previous spike in tensions. "But the concern remains that there are also no indicators of Russia reducing its forces or signaling a de-escalation. And events on the ground can change quickly, officials caution, noting that the intelligence assessments typically project out for only a few days at a time."

Though there ultimately ended up not being any major confrontation in the spring, the Russian military left significant stockpiles of armor and other heavy weapons and equipment in place in the region, and not all the units that had flooded into the area went back to their normal garrisons. Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared that Russia had arrayed units with almost 100,000 troops in total around its borders. Ukrainian authorities, as well as American officials, among others, continue to stress that there are no clear indications that the Russian government is firmly committed to a new major military operation in Ukraine. At the same time, the U.S. government and NATO have been outspoken in warning the Kremlin against doing so and that there would be serious repercussions. The United States is putting together "the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very very difficult for Mr. Putin to go ahead and do what people are worried he may do," President Biden said today. He did not elaborate on what these initiatives might include, but there have been reports already that the U.S. government has threatened to hit the Kremlin with more sanctions in the event it launches a new invasion of Ukraine.

There is talk of a potential meeting of some kind between Biden and Putin as early as next week about the crisis. “Despite a massive Russian disinformation campaign, Ukraine in no way poses a threat to Russia," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said yesterday while attending the 28th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Stockholm, Sweden. “The only threat is that of renewed Russian aggression towards Ukraine." For some time now, Russian officials have been actively seeking to present Ukraine, as well as NATO, as being the real source of the latest tensions in the region. This is a common rhetorical tactic on the part of the Kremlin to deflect questions and criticism from the international community about worrying military movements and other malign activities it is engaged in. Blinken also met directly with Russian Foreign Ministry Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the OSCE gathering to discuss the situation in and around Ukraine, but nothing of substance emerged from those talks.

"We've made it clear to the Kremlin that we will respond resolutely, including with a range of high impact economic measures that we've refrained from using in the past," Blinken said the day before during a meeting of top NATO diplomats in Latvia. He added the alliance was "prepared to impose severe costs for further Russian aggression in Ukraine" and "prepared to reinforce its defenses on the eastern flank." All of this follows Putin declaring his country's lastest red lines in relation to Ukraine earlier this week, warning in particular against major NATO deployments to Ukraine. While NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg pushed back forcefully against these statements, there is no actual indication that any NATO members are actively considering expanding their military presence inside Ukraine proper. There are reports that members of NATO — the United States, in particular — are looking to step up other kinds of assistance to Ukraine's military, including the delivery of weapons, ammunition, and other equipment. The United States just recently delivered two ex-U.S. Coast Guard patrol boats that are set to enter Ukrainian Navy service and has continued to deliver ammunition and other supplies as part of pre-existing agreements.

"The U.S. is planning to send more anti-tank weapons like Javelin missiles," CNN reported today. Ukraine already has some stockpiles of Javelin anti-tank missiles. Officials in that country say they have started employing them against Russian-supported forces in the eastern part of the country following the lifting of earlier U.S. government prohibitions against doing so last year. These are very capable modern guided anti-tank weapons that have long been touted as significantly bolstering Ukraine's ability to challenge future Russian aggression. However, the United States "has for now backed off of providing Ukraine with surface-to-air missiles, like [shoulder-fired, man-portable] Stingers, which Russia would view as provocative," according to CNN. It is well known that Ukraine has limited air and missile defense capabilities, which would present major vulnerabilities during any future conflict with Russia. There have been recent calls in the United States to provide Ukrainian forces with new surface-to-air missiles to help address these concerns. What kind of deterrent effect, if any, additional military assistance, threats of sanctions, and other initiatives emanating from the United States and other NATO members might have in the end very much remains to be seen. As The War Zone has explored in its past reporting of this crisis, a number of geopolitical factors, together with domestic considerations, are likely combining to push the Kremlin increasingly toward some kind of action no matter what the consequences. At the same time, Russia has non-military options to try to destabilize the government in Kyiv, with the hope that its collapse could lead to a more pro-Russian regime. A realistic threat of a new invasion, even if it never comes, puts its own pressure on Ukrainian authorities and their international partners. Continually conducting maneuvers that suggest such an operation might be imminent, but not following through could have a desensitizing effect, as well. What is increasingly clear, as underscored by this latest report that logistical and medical capabilities have been deployed near Ukraine, is that the Kremlin is posturing itself to keep the invasion option wide open. Contact the author: joe@thedrive.com