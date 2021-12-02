It’s Official, Canada Has Rejected The F/A-18 Super Hornet As Its Next Fighter

The Canadian government has confirmed reports that the Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Block III has been knocked out of its Future Fighter Capability Project that seeks to find a replacement for the existing CF-18 Hornet fleet. This development is the latest twist in an increasingly protracted competition that was launched in its current form in 2017. The Canadian government issued a statement today outlining what it called a "key milestone in the process to replace Canada’s fighter jets," saying that the two remaining candidates in the competition were the Saab Gripen E and the Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II. The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) hopes to eventually receive a total of 88 fighters, with deliveries beginning “as early as 2025.” The RCAF presently has some 75 CF-18A/B+ jets and is planning to add 18 former Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F/A-18A/B Hornets to that fleet in the near term.

Boeing An artist’s conception of the Boeing F/A-18E/F in Royal Canadian Air Force service.

“Today, the Government of Canada announced that following evaluation of the proposals submitted, two bidders remain eligible under the Future Fighter Capability Project competitive procurement process,” the statement from Public Services and Procurement Canada reads. There is no official explanation as yet as to why the Super Hornet has disappeared from the running, although the Canadian government's statement went on to explain that the “proposals were rigorously assessed on elements of capability, cost, and economic benefits. The evaluation also included an assessment of economic impact.”

In response to a request for comment from The War Zone, Boeing provided the following statement:

“We are disappointed and deeply concerned by Canada’s announcement that the U.S. Government-Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet proposal will not be included in the next phase of Canada’s Future Fighter Capability procurement process. The F/A-18 Super Hornet Block III offers proven capability and interoperability to the U.S. and its allies, as well as brings unmatched capability and lifecycle value to the Royal Canadian Air Force and a robust industrial/economic package that would deliver 250,000 jobs and CAD $61 billion to Canada’s economy [around US$47.6 billion at the current rate of conversion]. We are working with the U.S. and Canadian governments to better understand the decision and looking for the earliest date to request a debrief to then determine our path forward.”

The Canadian Press had first reported the elimination of the Super Hornet last week, citing anonymous representatives from the Future Fighter Capability Project, or FFCP.

Cpl Manuela Berger, 4 Wing Imaging Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornet fighters prepare to refuel with a CC-130 Hercules over Cold Lake, Alberta.