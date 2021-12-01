NATO Pushes Back Against Russian President Putin's 'Red Lines' Over Ukraine

Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary-General of NATO, has categorically rejected Russia's right to dictate how Ukraine does or doesn't interact with the alliance. This comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that an expansion of NATO's presence in Ukraine, especially the deployment of any long-range missiles capable of striking Moscow, would be a "red line" issue for the Kremlin. All of this follows major Russian troop movements that have prompted concerns that a new, larger-scale invasion of Ukraine, which is not a NATO member, may come in a matter of weeks. Stoltenberg made his remarks to reporters earlier today in Riga, Latvia, where the top diplomats from all of NATO's 30 members have been meeting to discuss the situation surrounding Ukraine, as well as the current Belarusian border crisis and arms control issues, among other matters. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who attended this gathering, has raised concerns in the past, as have others, that what is happening along Belarus' western borders with NATO member states, which you can read more about here, appears to be a deliberate distraction from Russian moves around Ukraine.

"It's only Ukraine and 30 NATO allies that decides when Ukraine is ready to join NATO. Russia has no veto, Russia has no say and Russia has no right to establish a sphere of influence to try to control their neighbors," Stoltenberg said. "They try to re-establish some kind of acceptance that Russia has a right to control what neighbors do or not do." "I myself come from a small country bordering Russia, and I'm very glad that our NATO allies have never respected that Russia has the kind of right to establish a sphere of influence in the north, trying to decide what Norway as a small independent country can do or not do," the Secretary-General, who is Norwegian, continued. "And that's exactly the same for Ukraine." "So this idea that NATO support to a sovereign nation is a provocation is just wrong," he added. "It's to respect the sovereignty of the will of the Ukrainian people. So I think that tells more about Russia than about NATO."

This is not the first time Stoltenberg has spoken out against countries establishing spheres of influence over smaller nations, nor is the first time Russia has criticized NATO's involvement in Ukraine and the Ukrainian government's interest in joining the alliance. However, his comments today follow remarks from Russian President Putin yesterday during an online investment forum in which he declared that any new deployments of NATO forces and materiel to Ukraine would be crossing a "red line" for his country. He specifically highlighted concerns about the potential arrival of long-range hypersonic missiles with the ability to hit Moscow in "five minutes."

U.S. Army A U.S. Army paratrooper, at left, together with a Ukrainian soldier assigned to a combined Ukrainian-Lithuanian-Polish unit during Exercise Rapid Trident 21 in Ukraine in September 2021.