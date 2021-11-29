Australia Says Farewell To The F/A-18 Legacy Hornet As Its Final Flight Looms

After more than three decades, the Royal Australian Air Force has formally bid farewell to its F/A-18A/B fighter jet, often referred to as the Classic Hornet, as it gets ready to withdraw its last examples of the type. The F/A-18A/B was Australia’s premier fighter and its first line of air defense for most of that time, but it has since been complemented by the F/A-18F Super Hornet and will be superseded by the F-35A stealth fighter. The Royal Australian Air Force, or RAAF, today held a ceremony at RAAF Base Williamtown in the country’s southeastern state of New South Wales to mark the upcoming retirement of the Classic Hornet. The event was attended by the Australian Minister of Defence, Peter Dutton, the Chief of the Air Force, Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld, plus various other aviators and industry partners involved in the F/A-18A/B’s impressive tenure Down Under.

Commonwealth of Australia, Department of Defence A Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18A flown by Group Captain Jason Easthope, Chief of Staff, Air Combat Group, puts on the final handling display for an RAAF Classic Hornet at RAAF Base Williamtown, New South Wales, on November 29.

The jets taking part in the ceremony were from No. 75 Squadron, based at RAAF Base Tindal in the Northern Territory state, which will be the final Classic Hornet squadron to make the change to the F-35A. The unit is scheduled to stop flying the Classics before the end of the year and then make the switch to the stealth fighter in 2022. “It is quite fitting that in [the] Air Force’s centenary year we say goodbye to the Classic Hornet, a fighter jet that has been an integral part of Australia’s defense capability for more than three decades,” Air Marshal Hupfeld told attendees at the retirement event.

Commonwealth of Australia, Department of Defence A traditional water salute for the F/A-18A at the end of its display at the Classic Hornet end-of-an-era celebration at RAAF Williamtown, New South Wales, today.

Commonwealth of Australia, Department of Defence Group Captain Easthope returns from his display at RAAF Williamtown.

“As the time of the Classic Hornet draws to a close after nearly 408,000 total flying hours, it’s time to for the transition to the advanced lethality, survivability, and supportability delivered by the F-35A Lightning II,” Hupfeld added. The current Chief of the Air Force has a special connection to the Classic Hornet, having been an F/A-18A/B pilot and also having taught tactics to newly fledged pilots on the type as a Fighter Combat Instructor.

The RAAF’s relationship with the first-generation Hornet dates back to October 1981 when the then-new F/A-18A/B was selected over the F-16 to replace the Mirage III as the RAAF’s next-generation tactical fighter, making Australia one of the first export customers for the Hornet. Under a deal worth $2.788 billion, Australia acquired 57 single-seat F/A-18As and 18 two-seat F/A-18Bs, all but two of which were assembled locally by the Government Aircraft Factory at Avalon, south of Melbourne. Between 1985 and 1990, Classic Hornets were delivered to four units: the frontline Nos. 3, 75, and 77 Squadrons, plus No. 2 Operational Conversion Unit (OCU) that trained aircrew for the type. With the exception of No. 75 Squadron at Tindal, the RAAF Classic Hornet fleet was centered upon RAAF Base Williamtown, north of Sydney.

Commonwealth of Australia, Department of Defence This F/A-18A livery was recently applied to a No. 75 Squadron jet in recognition of the squadron mascot, the Australian magpie. The aircraft will wear the new color scheme ahead of the transition to the F-35A next year.

When they entered service, the F/A-18A/Bs were fitted with AN/APG-65 radar and armed with AIM-7 Sparrow and AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles. Under a comprehensive, multi-phase Hornet Upgrade Program (HUG), the jets have been successively retrofitted with new capabilities to match emerging threats in the Asia-Pacific region. Kicking off in 1999, major enhancements under the HUG journey included the replacement of the AN/APG-65 radar with the more capable AN/APG-73, integration of the MBDA Advanced Short-Range Air-to-Air Missile (ASRAAM), Boeing Joint Helmet-Mounted Cueing System (JHMCS), BAE Systems AN/ALR-67 radar warning receiver, Elta EL/L-8222 electronic countermeasures pod, Saab BOL countermeasures dispensers, and Link 16 Tactical Data Link. A new targeting pod, the Northrop Grumman AN/AAQ-28 Litening pod meanwhile replaced the previous Lockheed Martin AN/AAS-38 Nite Hawk pod. Outside of HUG, other new weapons were introduced to the F/A-18A/Bs, including the GBU-31 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) and the AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Stand-off Missile (JASSM).

Commonwealth of Australia, Department of Defence A No. 77 Squadron F/A-18A carrying an AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Stand-off Missile (JASSM) during operational test and evaluation of the weapon at Woomera Range in South Australia.

At the same time, the Classic Hornets underwent a structural rework, including the replacement of the fuselage center barrel that was carried out by L-3 MAS at Mirabel in Canada between 2006 and 2010. Despite its long period of service, it was only relatively late in its career that the RAAF Classic Hornet saw combat service. As part of Canberra’s contribution to the campaign in Afghanistan launched after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the jets were deployed to the remote island outpost of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean between November 2001 and May 2002. The Australian jets undertook defensive duties of the base, which served as a hub for U.S. Air Force bombers engaged over Afghanistan. The first time RAAF Classic Hornets were engaged in combat was over Iraq, as part of the U.S.-led invasion of that country. Initially, 14 F/A-18As from No. 75 Squadron were deployed to the Middle East in February 2003 under Operation Falconer, the jets being commanded by Air Marshal Hupfeld. After conducting defensive counter-air and close air support, the RAAF Classic Hornets flew their last missions of this assignment in April 2003.

Commonwealth of Australia, Department of Defence A Classic Hornet pilot adjusts his flying suit assisted by a maintainer prior to their final combat mission in the Middle East under Operation Falconer over Iraq.

“This was the first operational combat deployment of Australian fighters since the Korean War, and our aviators and aircraft performed above expectations,” Hupfeld recalled. The Classic Hornets were back in action over the Middle East as part of the multinational coalition to defeat Daesh, in what the Australian Defense Force termed Operation Okra. Between 2014 and 2018 the jets — fully upgraded under HUG — undertook 1,937 missions over Iraq and Syria, in the process racking up 14,780 flying hours, and delivering around 1,600 munitions.

U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward A Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18A receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender while flying a mission in support of Operation Okra over Iraq, March 22, 2017.

By this time, however, the RAAF had introduced the more capable F/A-18F, which achieved full operational capability in December 2012, and these jets subsequently took over the Okra commitment from the Classic Hornets. While the Super Hornet was acquired primarily as a stopgap between the retirement of the F-111 and the introduction of the F-35A, the F/A-18F will now remain in service long-term. However, the successor for the Classic Hornet is the F-35A, with a total requirement for 72 aircraft, the first of which arrived in Australia in December 2018.

Commonwealth of Australia, Department of Defence The RAAF Air Combat Group conducted a formation flight off the coast of Newcastle in November 2020, which included four F-35As led by an F/A-18A.