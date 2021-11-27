Watch A P-3 Submarine Hunter's Sonobuoy Dramatically Transform Once In The Water

Sonobuoys are absolutely critical tools in a Navy's efforts to keep enemy submarines at bay. We see them chucked out of maritime patrol aircraft and helicopters over and over again, but we really haven't seen how they can transform once in the water. A video that came to our attention via @RealAirPower1 on Twitter, shows exactly that, with one advanced sonobuoy going through a total metamorphosis of shape and structure once at depth.

There are a number of types of sonobuoys that do different things, but they all fall primarily into two classes, active and passive. Active send actual acoustic pings through the water looking for the return off of a submarine's hull, while passive buoys allow for listening for the sounds made by submarines. Active buoys are usually more complex and far more expensive than their passive counterparts. Remember, these are disposable pieces of hardware. You can read all about the difference and how active buoys are becoming more essential than ever in this past feature of ours.

Some passive sonobuoys are also quite complex as they can rely on detecting and processing active sonar returns from pings that originate from a different source. This is called a bistatic sonar concept.