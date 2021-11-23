Future Marine One Helicopter Is Struggling To Meet Requirements For Emergency Missions: Report

President Joe Biden will not be embarking aboard the new Sikorsky VH-92A presidential helicopter for the time being, after the program was hit by more delays as a result of it failing to meet requirements for the all-important ‘White Top’ Marine One role. Among the latest failings identified is an inability to reliably undertake emergency contingency flights, potentially like those associated with the critical continuity of government mission. A report today from Bloomberg cited a U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, who confirmed that the Biden administration is still working out whether the VH-92A is safe to be put into operation with Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1).

U.S. Marine Corps/Sgt. Hunter Helis Marine Helicopter Squadron One conducts test flights of the VH-92A helicopter over the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, D.C., September 22, 2018.

Bloomberg has also obtained an internal summary from the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) test office, dated September 28, which describes the VH-92A as “failing to meet the reliability, availability or maintainability threshold requirements” required of it. That same summary notes that the helicopter is not considered “operationally suitable” and that this is a particular concern for the continuity of government mission set and other contingency operations. That’s obviously a significant shortcoming in an aircraft that would, for example, be expected to whisk the president to wherever they would be required should something catastrophic ever occur.

The full scope of the problems that prevent the VH-92A from reliably executing these critical operations is not clear, although the Bloomberg report does point to shortcomings with the Mission Communication System (MCS). According to the test office’s summary, the MCS “often delayed critical communications at the beginning of contingency missions and did not adequately support timely, continuous and secure communications.” When there was a problem with the MCS, maintainers were not provided with the required diagnostic capability at the squadron level, while it took too long to actually access the components of the system that needed fixing. The MCS issue came up in the most recent Director of Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E) report to be published, for Fiscal Year 2020, which stated that the MCS 3.0 version began testing in January 2020. This version “incorporated recommendations from DOT&E’s VH-92A Operational Assessment OT-B1 report, dated May 28, 2019, including the use of MCS test scripts that aided in the discovery of deficiencies during the assessment. The Program Office has been addressing MCS deficiencies, discovered in testing.”

BLEND QATIPI Two VH-92As in formation over the capital.

In regards to MCS 3.0, the DOT&E report pointed to the requirement for “design changes in hardware […] particularly intercommunication system cords, to improve the usability of communications equipment at different passenger seats in the aircraft.” The same DOT&E report noted that five iterative releases of MCS 3.1 software had also been tested, while the NAVAIR design team “continues to make improvements,” with MCS 3.2 due to start testing in January 2021.



Again, it hardly needs stating that, during a potential crisis, in which the president might need to be transported rapidly for their own safety and potentially that of the country, reliable communications would be paramount to achieve success in a rapidly evolving scenario. Deficiencies with the communications system could possibly impact the president’s ability to connect to the National Command Authority, and this would impact the credibility and usability of America's nuclear deterrent. Regardless, reliable communications during a crisis are absolutely key to the president retaining command and control when it is needed most.

AP An Air Force officer walks off a Marine One VH-3D with the “football,” the briefcase containing a remote command interface used to order the release of nuclear weapons and connect the President to the National Command Authority.

The test summary obtained by Bloomberg further points to “instability, cabin interior flaws, frequent maintenance inspections and rear air-stair door components” combining to slow down the maintenance process and reduce aircraft availability. Legacy issues with the helicopter persist, too. As long ago as September 2018 it was found that the VH-92A’s engine exhaust and rotors could cause damage to the White House South Lawn, where Marine One routinely operates from. The summary of the test report confirms that this problem still hasn’t been fixed, as evidenced by a succession of reports on this topic since it was first discovered. “Engine exhaust and fluid discharge cause landing zone damage limitations, limiting the number of available landing zones,” the summary states, before calling for the Marines to “continue to reduce effects of engine exhaust and fluid discharges.” It’s not clear how this might actually be achieved.

U.S. MARINE CORPS/SGT. HUNTER HELIS The first landing by a VH-92A on the South Lawn of the White House in September 2018.

With all this in mind, the White House Military Office has not yet approved a first presidential flight with the VH-92A, while it reassesses the timeline for the new helicopter. Previously, it was expected that the VH-92A would begin replacing the iconic VH-3D when it achieved initial operational capability (IOC) in July, which never happened. It was then planned to begin replacing the Black Hawk-based VH-60Ns, a process slated to be completed by 2023, by which time a full fleet of 23 of the new helicopters would be available. IOC had already been pushed back successively from an earlier target of June 2020, and January this year. It’s not all bad news for the VH-92A, however. The same test report confirms that the helicopter is suitable for routine “administrative” missions. These might include a planned shuttle to Camp David or ferrying the president to Joint Base Andrews outside Washington to connect with a preplanned Air Force One flight.

U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf A U.S. Marine stands at ease next to a VH-60N helicopter as Air Force One lands at Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado, April 2012, during a visit by President Obama.