Marine AH-1Z Attack Helicopter Looks Amazing In Throwback Sea Cobra Camouflage

Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 269 (HMLA-269), the 'Gunrunners,' is now sporting an AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter in a camouflage scheme that is a direct throwback to the AH-1J/T Sea Cobras and AH-1W Super Cobras the unit operated over the decades following its establishment in 1971. In fact, it was the first designated attack helicopter squadron in the Marine Corps history. So some sort of commemoration for 50 years at the tip of the Marine Corps' speed is in order.

Images of the green, charcoal, and gray AH-1Z were taken during a recent training exercise in Colorado. The exercise focused on cold-weather, high-altitude drills that would better prepare the unit for expeditionary advanced basing operations (EABO). The unit is home-based at MCAS New River in North Carolina.

In a response to a question about the paint scheme on Twitter, The 2nd Marine Air Wing stated: