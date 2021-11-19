This Is Our First Look At The Army's New 20mm Aerial Cannon On An Actual Helicopter

The U.S. Army has given us our first look at a UH-60 Black Hawk testbed carrying its new XM915 20mm Gatling-type automatic cannon and firing the gun in flight. The service expects this gun to be part of the arsenal for its Future Armed Reconnaissance Aircraft, or FARA. Bell's Invictus 360 and Sikorsky's Raider X, two advanced helicopter designs, are competing against each other to win the final FARA contract.

The Army conducted the first aerial tests of the XM915, including firing it in flight for the first time, using the UH-60 testbed in October as part of the Project Convergence 2021 exercise. This is the second Project Convergence event to date, which the service has been using to test and evaluate a wide array of new and advanced weapons and other systems, as well as concepts of operations to go with them. Project Convergence 2021 is taking place at both the Yuma Proving Grounds in Arizona and the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, and is expected to wrap up this month.