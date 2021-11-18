Bureaucracy And Chaos Strangled The Military's Response To The Capitol Riot

"One of these witnesses said that no one on the conference call could answer LTG Piatt’s questions and the only thing LTG Piatt and the witness heard were 'hysterical cries for help,'" it continues.

"LTG Piatt told us that it was not the “clearest” conference call because some participants were nearly panicked," the report adds. "He said that people talked over each other, there was 'yelling and screaming and shouting,' other people were moving in and out of Mr. McCarthy’s office, simultaneous conversations were occurring, the news was on the television, and background noise was heard on some of the participants’ telephones."

"Mr. McCarthy was on the conference call when it started, but did not remain present for the duration of the call," DODIG's investigators found. "Witnesses told us that Mr. McCarthy stayed on the call for approximately 5 minutes, long enough to hear and acknowledge the urgent request from Mr. Sund and Mayor Bowser."

In the chaos, the D.C. National Guard QRF moved from Andrews to its Armory in D.C., closer to the Capitol. There is confusion about who ordered this, with Piatt saying McCarthy instructed Walker to do so, and Walker saying he did "without permission." In any case, none of the parties appear to have had the actual authority to approve this movement. There was also no approved operational plan for what the QRF would be supposed to do once approval was given for them to go to the Capitol.

"LTG Piatt told us that he commanded a division in Iraq and could not imagine sending a subordinate element into a violent situation without that element clearly understanding the mission," DODIG's report says. "LTG Piatt added, 'It would be like me saying, ‘Go to Baghdad and just find somebody and see what they need.''"

At the time, Sund reportedly viewed Piatt's hesitance as a denial of his initial request for support. Major General Walker and other witnesses told DODIG that Piatt, as well as Army Lieutenant General Charles Flynn, then the service's Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations and brother to controversial retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, had also raised concerns about the "optics" of rushing troops to the Capitol. This was, in part, prompted by the separate controversy over National Guard involvement in the responses to civil disturbances in the city in 2020.

"MG Walker said that he was “stunned” and “frustrated” at these comments," the report says. Piatt's position is that he only wanted to make sure that things were done properly.

"LTG Piatt explained that DCNG personnel were not armed or equipped for riot control and if the DCNG reported immediately, as requested, the USCP would only get 'a bunch of bodies that [would] be able to reinforce the perimeter' but would not be equipped or prepared to conduct building clearance operations," DODIG's report says. The report also notes that some personnel in the QRF were not actually trained for riot control duties and that basic rehearsals for what they might be called upon to do had been conducted earlier in the day at Andrews.

This conference call ultimately ended abruptly at 2:45 PM as shots were fired at the Capitol. This would have been around when USCP officer Lieutenant Michael Byrd shot Ashli Babbitt as she made her way into the building. Bryd has since been cleared of any potential wrongdoing in his decision to use lethal force.