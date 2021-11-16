Giant Turboprop Attack Plane Reminiscent Of The A-1 Skyraider Unveiled At Dubai Airshow

The appearance of an all-new military aircraft design is a fairly rare occurrence these days, but rarer still when the aircraft in question belongs to a new category in terms of mission spectrum, size, and performance. The Calidus B-350, which broke cover in mock-up form at the ongoing Dubai Airshow, fits this bill: A new offering from the Abu Dhabi-based company, the aircraft is a relatively enormous single-engine turboprop attack platform, broadly akin to a Douglas A-1 Skyraider albeit thoroughly updated for the 21st century. Making a surprise appearance at the exhibition, the two-seat B-350 looks at first sight fairly similar to other turboprop offerings in the light attack category, such as the Embraer A-29 Super Tucano that’s being evaluated by U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command, or AFSOC. The difference, though, is the huge size of the B-350. Its proportions are very deceiving until you put a human being next to it and you realize it is a bizarre monster of an aircraft:

While that much is clear from a cursory examination of the mock-up, the limited detailed information that has crept out about the B-350 thus far comes mainly from CHARVÁT AXL, a Czech company that has signed a contract to deliver landing gear sets for the aircraft. An in-house publication reveals some data relating to the B-350, including a wingspan stretching more than 50 feet and a maximum takeoff weight of around 20,000 pounds. By way of contrast, the A-29 has a wingspan of just over 36 and a half feet and a maximum takeoff weight of just under 12,000 pounds. By this measure, the slab-sided B-350 is a true beast — a ‘mecha Tucano,’ if you like.

YOUTUBE SCREENCAP Side view of the B-350 mock-up.

The B-350 really appears much closer in size and ambition to the Cold War-era Skyraider that served with distinction with the U.S. Navy in Korea, with the U.S. Air Force and Navy in Vietnam, and with a variety of other operators in combat duty around the world. The A-1 also had a 50-foot wingspan, while its maximum takeoff weight was a little over 18,000 pounds.

U.S. Air Force An armed U.S. Air Force A-1H Skyraider assigned to the 6th Special Operations Squadron at Pleiku, South Vietnam, in 1969. The aircraft is armed with six Mk 82 500-pound bombs with ‘Daisy Cutter’ fuzes and two Mk 20 Rockeye cluster bombs.

The Emirati aircraft is powered by a 2,600-horsepower Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127, the same unit that’s used in the ATR 72 twin-turboprop regional airliner and the Airbus C295M military transport. The aircraft will reportedly be built mainly using carbon-fiber composites.

YOUTUBE SCREENCAP A head-on view of the B-350 mock-up together with a wide range of dummy weapons.