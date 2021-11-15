Russian Anti-Satellite Test Produces Dangerous Debris Cloud In Orbit: Reports (Updated)

It's unclear exactly when this test may have occurred, but the first reports began to appear online earlier today. There has been no official word so far from Russian authorities. When reached for comment, U.S. Space Force redirected us to U.S. Space Command, which has issued press releases after Russian anti-satellite (ASAT) weapon tests in the past.

Russia may have just conducted an anti-satellite weapon test. These reports are based on the apparent breakup of a satellite known as Kosmos-1408, part of a long-defunct Soviet-era electronic intelligence constellation, which has now created a cloud of debris that could threaten the International Space Station .

"U.S. Space Command is aware of a debris-generating event in outer space," Space Command told The War Zone in a subsequent statement that did not specifically say this incident was the result of an ASAT test. "We are actively working to characterize the debris field and will continue to ensure all space-faring nations have the information necessary to maneuver satellites if impacted. We are also in the process of working with the interagency, including the State Department and NASA, concerning these reports and will provide an update in the near future."

However, experts and observers have said that there are indications that this was an ASAT test. "ASAT missile strike now suspected. Seradata SpaceTrak database orbital data had Cosmos 1408 in a 487 x 461 km orbit - a bit higher than ISS but not much," read a Tweet from the official Twitter account for Seradata, a private space data-analysis company. "The ASAT strike on Cosmos 1408 would cause some debris to be fired below it ... threatening ISS with a crossing debris cloud." "Reports coming through of ASAT (Anti-satellite) test by Russia on one of its own satellites Cosmos 1408 (Kosmos-1408) (1982-092A/13552)," an earlier Tweet from the company said. "14 pieces of debris tracked so far."

Whatever caused this new debris may now have put the International Space Station (ISS) at risk. Before news of a possible ASAT test appeared on social media, there were separate reports that personnel on the ISS have been warned about a debris cloud, which may have forced them into a docked spacecraft that they could use to escape in an emergency, according to The New York Times' Joey Roulette.

Kosmos-1408 was a Tselina-D satellite launched in 1982. "The Tselina-D (11F619) was one component of the two-satellite Tselina electronic intelligence satellite system. Tselina-D provided detailed observation of radio sources detected by the smaller Tselina-O satellites," according to Gunter's Space Page, which is maintained by space expert Gunter Krebs.

The Tselina constellation has been out of service for decades, having been replaced by improved Tselina-2 satellites that the Soviets began launching in the mid-1980s. "No further details so far, but it appears that a ground based missile was used, not a co-orbital-ASAT like the earlier soviet ASAT systems," Krebs tweeted, stressing that he could not independently confirm if this had been the case.

VIA @M_R_THOMP A graphical representation of the position of the Russian satellite Cosmos 2542 with regard to the American satellite USA 245 in January 2020.

That satellite "behaved similar to previous Russian satellites that exhibited characteristics of a space weapon, conducted maneuvers near a U.S. Government satellite that would be interpreted as irresponsible and potentially threatening in any other domain," according to a press release from Space Command in April 2020. A subsequent statement from that command in December 2020 described the event as having actually "demonstrated an on-orbit kinetic [ASAT] weapon."

DIA An infographic depicting the various ways in which one satellite might attack another in orbit.