Check Out This Trio Of Special Operations Combatant Craft Tearing Across San Diego Bay

No, this isn't a scene from a Miami Vice or Thunder In Paradise remake.

By Tyler Rogoway
Combat Craft Assault On Sand Diego Bay
@CJR1321 via @Warshipcam
Tyler Rogoway View Tyler Rogoway's Articles

Just a half-decade ago, the U.S. Navy's Special Warfare Command's Combatant Craft Assault, or CCAs, were very shy vessels. In recent years, they have become far more visible and really are a staple capability today, appearing at all types of exercises and operating areas around the globe. Now, thanks to our friends @CJR1321 and @Warshipcam, we get to see them like never before. The image above looks like a scene out of some remake or Miami Vice or Thunder In Paradise, with three CCAs racing in near-perfect formation across a glistening San Diego Bay. 

The Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen, better known as SWCCs, helm these fast boats, which provide a multi-purpose platform for special operations in medium-risk environments. This primarily includes acting as a seagoing chariot for Navy SEALs and other special operators from across the services. They have stealthy features, like their retractable low-observable sensor and communications masts, and can be configured in different ways to accomplish their varied missions. This includes having machine guns and grenade launchers installed or armor plating flipped into place.

Maybe what's most interesting about the CCA is all the ways it can be deployed. We have seen these boats dropped out of C-17s, carried off to parts unknown aboard Special Operations Command's shadowy mothership, and sling loaded into action by MH-47 Chinooks flown by the 160th SOAR Night Stalkers. They operate from the well-decks of amphibious assault ships. So, we are talking about some very versatile boats here. You can read much more about the CCAs in this past piece of ours

Compared to the far less hospitable neighborhoods they frequent, zipping around San Diego's picturesque bay is quite a perk for the SWCCs that some of them get to enjoy often, as they are based right there on Coronado. 

@CJR1321 via @Warshipcam
@CJR1321 via @Warshipcam
@CJR1321 via @Warshipcam

So, here's to seeing triple and the SWCCs letting us get a good look at the CCAs working together en-force!

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ