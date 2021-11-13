Check Out This Trio Of Special Operations Combatant Craft Tearing Across San Diego Bay

Just a half-decade ago, the U.S. Navy's Special Warfare Command's Combatant Craft Assault, or CCAs, were very shy vessels. In recent years, they have become far more visible and really are a staple capability today, appearing at all types of exercises and operating areas around the globe. Now, thanks to our friends @CJR1321 and @Warshipcam, we get to see them like never before. The image above looks like a scene out of some remake or Miami Vice or Thunder In Paradise, with three CCAs racing in near-perfect formation across a glistening San Diego Bay.

The Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen, better known as SWCCs, helm these fast boats, which provide a multi-purpose platform for special operations in medium-risk environments. This primarily includes acting as a seagoing chariot for Navy SEALs and other special operators from across the services. They have stealthy features, like their retractable low-observable sensor and communications masts, and can be configured in different ways to accomplish their varied missions. This includes having machine guns and grenade launchers installed or armor plating flipped into place.