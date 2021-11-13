Latest Images Of Russia’s Checkmate Fighter Shows Us Just How Big It Really Is (Updated)

Some four months since it was officially unveiled, another glut of promotional material has been released relating to the Sukhoi Checkmate ahead of its official foreign debut at the Dubai Airshow next week. Also known as the Light Tactical Aircraft, or LTS in Russian, what we've seen now reveals a fighter that’s substantially bigger than we might have imagined, at least in comparison to the Su-57 Felon. Seeing the two planes alongside each other provides our best view so far of the enigmatic Checkmate fighter project and evidence that this is really more of a medium fighter than a true light combat jet. The comparison between the single-engine Checkmate and the twin-engine Su-57 reveals a lot about the new project, especially in terms of the features that are similar. Most remarkable, perhaps, is the relationship in size between the Su-57 — always seen as a heavyweight potential successor to the Sukhoi Flanker family — and the Checkmate, that’s officially described as a Light Tactical Aircraft. Published data indicate that the Checkmate is approximately 57 feet long with a wingspan of 39 feet, compared to equivalent figures of 66 feet and 46 feet for the Felon.

TASS An artist’s digital representation of the Sukhoi Checkmate.

Clearly, both Sukhoi designs are optimized for a 'balanced' degree of low visibility—you can read all about what that actually means here. Both aircraft incorporate blended-body configurations with a lift-generating fuselage, and wing leading-edge root extensions (LERXes), although those on the Su-57 are much larger, incorporating large moving flaps. The wing profile of the new fighter is also very similar to that of the Felon, at least when seen from outboard of the LERXes.

The Checkmate has a simpler arrangement of tail surfaces, with tailerons instead of separate horizontal and vertical surfaces. On the Checkmate, the tailerons are also combined with stub-like horizontal tail surfaces on either side of the engine exhaust, used for additional pitch control.

The engine of the Checkmate remains mysterious, however, and it’s unclear if a real powerplant is installed in the demonstrator, although the nozzle, at least, appears to be the real thing. The engine is rumored to be a version of the Izdeliye 30 that’s planned as the definitive powerplant for the Su-57, but which has yet to appear on in-service aircraft. On the other hand, the published thrust figures of 14,500-16,000 kilograms for the Checkmate engine would suggest a lower-rated unit than the Izdeliye 30, or at least a down-rated version of this powerplant. Maneuverability would still be a primary driver with the design, so 3D thrust vectoring would also be included at least as an option, and even possibly by default.

Data published by Russia’s TASS state-run news agency provides some additional details of the planned performance of the Checkmate, including a maximum speed of 2,200km/h (1,367mph) and a range of 2,800km (1,740 miles), which is a little reduced compared to previously announced figures. We also now know that this maximum range would be achieved through the use of external fuel tanks or what its actual combat radius would be in various configurations. Described as being unique for its class, the weapons load of the Checkmate is stated as 7,400kg (16,314lb), which will include stores carried on five internal hardpoints (located within three weapons bays) as well as six more pylons located externally. Overall, it's easy to see that the Checkmate is very much a medium fighter, not some light fighter design. With significant internal fuel volume, its ability to fly longer combat missions over greater distances while remaining in its stealthiest state could be a major selling point.

TASS A diagram showing the three internal weapons bays plus four of the external pylons.

The cockpits and radomes of the respective fighters also show broad similarities, suggesting that there may be a substantial degree of community in terms of the cockpit avionics and the radar. This is something we predicted when the fighter first emerged. This makes sense in terms of reducing development costs and the burden on the extensive flight-test program once the Checkmate gets into the air. It would also lower costs for both platforms. This tallies with the TASS report, which notes that “to reduce the cost of a copy and simplify maintenance, the cockpit, and on-board systems and some of the Checkmate elements are unified” with those of the Su-57.

ROSTEC The Checkmate during its official unveiling in July.