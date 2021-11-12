Air Force F-16 Carried Dragon's Eye Radar Pod Alongside B-1 Bombers On Red Sea Mission

Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense The F-16C carrying the Dragon's Eye Pod is visible at the top left of this photograph.

That the Viper in question belongs to an Air National Guard unit makes good sense. The Air Force announced in September 2020 that at least 200 F-16C/Ds in the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve had been upgraded to be able to carry this radar pod. Work to integrate Dragon's Eye onto these jets dates back to at least 2018.

USAF The Dragon's Eye pod is just barely visible on the F-16C at right in this picture that the US Air Force released from the mission over the Red Sea yesterday.

Dragon's Eye is a powerful sensor system that has an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar at its core that is capable of being rotated around the pod's center axis. The pod also contains geo-positioning and cooling systems. The radar has synthetic aperture functionality allowing it to produce high-fidelity imagery of a large area and is said to be sensitive enough to detect small and even shallow-buried objects, such as individual people and improvised explosive devices. It reportedly has ground-moving target indicator (GMTI) capabilities, as well, giving it the ability to track moving vehicles and ships below. What this all means is that system can be used to conduct general intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions and collect targeting data for actual strikes, all at extended ranges and in any weather conditions.

USAF An F-15E Strike Eagle carrying a Dragon's Eye pod, indicated by a white arrow, among other stores.

This is hardly the first time that Air Force aircraft have been seen carrying the pod in the Middle East, but previously it had been almost exclusively associated with the F-15E. The service's F-15E fleet is small compared to how many F-16s it has, and the Strike Eagles are in high demand. So enabling Vipers to carry Dragon's Eye expands the total number of platforms that can carry the system, offering greater operational flexibility, on top of just giving individual jets a major boost in capability.