China Is Using E-3 Sentry Mockups For Targets On Its Ballistic Missile Impact Range

Google Earth A wide shot of the range complex from the middle of the last decade shows the now largely dismantled ship and pier-like targets as well as the same large runway-like features and support buildings that remain today.

After we found the E-3 mockups, we searched to see how long they had been there. In those efforts, we came across a report from the Center For A New America Security by Thomas H. Shugart III that was released in February of 2021. It pointed out one faux E-3 located on the impact range. It isn't clear how long the mock Sentry has been there, but based on our review of low-resolution satellite imagery, it is likely a number of years, with the second one arriving much more recently. Nobody does full-scale mockups of potential foes' infrastructure and assets like China. Their largest base is used for high-fidelity training and includes a full-scale representation of Taiwan's Presidential Office Building. They have done the same with target airfields that perfectly match those in Taiwan, as well as many other high-fidelity recreations, some of which are quite puzzling. You can read all about these in this past post of ours. Mockups overall are sort of a thing in modern Chinese culture, so the fact that it is taken to the next level by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is somewhat logical.