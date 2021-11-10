This Aerial Combat Doctor's Patient Handoff Is A Master Class On Clear Communication

They have one of the most challenging and rewarding jobs in any military. Airborne combat search and rescue (CSAR) and casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) personnel are field medics that are armed and able to get into very hot combat zones to extract their injured comrades. But snatching-up wounded personnel under fire is often just the beginning of their battle. Stabilizing patients in rocking and vibrating helicopters—which can be extremely hot or cold inside—that are trying to safely make it to a field hospital is about as challenging a medical environment as any. Once they have arrived, getting their patients transferred as fast as possible to waiting medical teams is absolutely crucial. Every second counts, but information conveyance is absolutely key to the patient's chances of survival, too. Executing this with extreme clarity and under incredible stress is an essential talent, especially when airborne communications are limited or non-existent Case in point the video below of emergency room doctor, flight surgeon, and a Canadian Medical Emergency Response Team (CMERT) member, Trevor Jain, executing a patient transfer with incredible precision and focus:

When it comes to modern battlefield rescue operations, it's become all about 'the golden hour.' Getting the patient to a medical installation capable of surgery within an hour dramatically increases their chances of survival. This lesson has been learned the hard way, over two decades of perpetual warfare, primarily in Afghanistan and Iraq, but in other locales, as well. Beyond CASEVAC, the CSAR mission is especially speed-dependent. With the recovery of a downed pilot or wounded soldier in a hostile area, for instance, every minute you can get to them sooner, the better their chances of not falling into the enemy's hands, or worse. The hardware is also a key part of the effectiveness of modern military CASEVAC and CSAR operations. In Afghanistan, it become clear that the CH-47 Chinook was a highly desirable platform for this kind of work being done in the country's hot and often high-altitude environment. Over time, this, and many other lessons learned from these operations informed new ideas both on how these missions are flown and in terms of what aircraft should fly them, as well as what crew and onboard capabilities were optimal.

RCAF An RCAF Chinook taking part in medical evacuation operations in Mali.