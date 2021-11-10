This Aerial Combat Doctor's Patient Handoff Is A Master Class On Clear Communication
When every second counts, clearly conveying a badly injured soldier's status can mean the difference between life and death.
They have one of the most challenging and rewarding jobs in any military. Airborne combat search and rescue (CSAR) and casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) personnel are field medics that are armed and able to get into very hot combat zones to extract their injured comrades. But snatching-up wounded personnel under fire is often just the beginning of their battle. Stabilizing patients in rocking and vibrating helicopters—which can be extremely hot or cold inside—that are trying to safely make it to a field hospital is about as challenging a medical environment as any.
Once they have arrived, getting their patients transferred as fast as possible to waiting medical teams is absolutely crucial. Every second counts, but information conveyance is absolutely key to the patient's chances of survival, too. Executing this with extreme clarity and under incredible stress is an essential talent, especially when airborne communications are limited or non-existent Case in point the video below of emergency room doctor, flight surgeon, and a Canadian Medical Emergency Response Team (CMERT) member, Trevor Jain, executing a patient transfer with incredible precision and focus:
When it comes to modern battlefield rescue operations, it's become all about 'the golden hour.' Getting the patient to a medical installation capable of surgery within an hour dramatically increases their chances of survival. This lesson has been learned the hard way, over two decades of perpetual warfare, primarily in Afghanistan and Iraq, but in other locales, as well. Beyond CASEVAC, the CSAR mission is especially speed-dependent. With the recovery of a downed pilot or wounded soldier in a hostile area, for instance, every minute you can get to them sooner, the better their chances of not falling into the enemy's hands, or worse.
The hardware is also a key part of the effectiveness of modern military CASEVAC and CSAR operations. In Afghanistan, it become clear that the CH-47 Chinook was a highly desirable platform for this kind of work being done in the country's hot and often high-altitude environment. Over time, this, and many other lessons learned from these operations informed new ideas both on how these missions are flown and in terms of what aircraft should fly them, as well as what crew and onboard capabilities were optimal.
For Canada, even deep into the Global War On Terror, it became clear that its own aeromedical combat rescue capabilities had languished and they found themselves dependent on allies for it. This, along with the reacquisition of the CH-47 Chinook, and so much real-world knowledge to capitalize on from its allies', as well as civilian operations, led to the creation of a new aeromedical evacuation capability known as the Canadian Emergency Medical Response Team, or CMERT. This concept sees the Chinook being used as something akin to a flying critical care center, with doctors, nurses, and medical technicians on hand, as well as troops to help with force protection, that could extract patients from challenging and hostile areas and get them to a surgery-capable facility quickly and reliably.
Lieutenant Colonel Leilani Doyle gives an amazingly frank talk about how CMERT actually came to be and its unique attributes:
As Colonel Doyle mentions, the concept was put to the test in Mali. Here is a bit of first-hand experience from CMERT operations there:
Now, as Canada continues to codify its CMERT concept, we are getting excellent videos like the one of Trevor Jain in action at the top of this article, as well as him giving a tour of the Canadian Chinook when it is transformed into a flying trauma bay for CMERT operations:
The folks that do this work, as well as the aircrews that support them, are real heroes. They must be prepared to use deadly force at a moment's notice while also being focused on preserving life however possible. It is such a unique and high-stakes job. Canada seems to be going all out to do it the very best they possibly can with the CMERT concept. It will be interesting to see how it evolves over time, but in the meantime, it is great to know professionals like this are out there for when Canadian or allied soldiers have their worst day on the battlefield.
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDUSAF Pararescuemen Fawn Over The Army's Chinook Helicopters In This Video From AfghanistanMore than a decade after the service killed off plans for its own HH-47 rescue chopper, Air Force personnel talk up the CH-47's capabilities.READ NOW
-
RELATEDCanadian Troops Pose With Chinook As It Sticks A Pinnacle Landing While On Deployment In MaliThis maneuver has proven invaluable during missions around the world and Canadian pilots have now brought that skill and capability to Africa.READ NOW
-
RELATEDAir Force Rescue Helicopters Raced To The Aid Of Special Operators In SomaliaIn contrast to the infamous ambush in Niger, the U.S. military had assets ready to go every step of the way during the recent clash in East Africa.READ NOW
-
RELATEDThis Video Of A CH-47 Extracting Soldiers Off A Ridge Reminds Us Why The Chinook RulesThe big helicopter can execute a "pinnacle landing" maneuver that has proven to be invaluable in Afghanistan.READ NOW
-
RELATEDThe US Is Crafting a Joint Air Force-Army Search and Rescue Super Team in AfghanistanThe new unit will have Air Force PJs together with Army CH-47 Chinooks and might be a model for future operations.READ NOW