China’s Giant Moving Warship Target In The Desert Shows How Seriously It’s Taking The Naval Arms Race

A mocked-up U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and other warships from its battle group, as well as at least one simulated vessel that can move on rails across the desert in northwest China, are among the latest tools to help the People’s Liberation Army refine its anti-ship capabilities. While we have seen static warship replicas used in this way before by the PLA, the giant moving target is a new development and reflects the seriousness with which Beijing views its anti-surface warfare capabilities, which notably include anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs) launched from the land and by aircraft, as well a range of advanced cruise missiles. Hypersonic anti-ship missiles could even be on the horizon, as well. Satellite images revealing the new static and mobile targets were published yesterday by USNI News. You can and should check out all the imagery and complete analysis from H. I. Sutton and Sam LaGrone here. The images from satellite imagery company Maxar show the training targets on what appears to be a newly expanded range complex in the Taklamakan Desert in southwest Xinjiang province.

This is an area that has been used in the past for Chinese ballistic missile tests, including ASBMs, although the purpose of these life-size warship models may well also encompass trials of PLA electronic warfare systems and kinetic weapons.

Aside from an aircraft carrier mockup, which was reportedly installed in early 2019 before being dismantled and then reinstated in September of this year, the group of targets also includes at least two Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyers, which would typically escort a flattop as part of its battle group. However, the most intriguing feature is the new rail-based testing aid, which makes use of a 20-foot-wide rail system onto which a specialized surrogate warship can be mounted and then used as a moving target, presumably mimicking different adversary vessels and their equipment as required.

U.S. Navy/Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Ta The USS Ronald Reagan and USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups (CSGs) steam in formation in the South China Sea in July 2020. The Nimitz and Ronald Reagan CSGs were conducting dual-carrier operations at the time.

Satellite imagery from this month shows the carrier target some 12 miles south of the main storage site at the facility, while the railway appears to extend beyond this point by roughly the same distance again, suggesting a considerable construction effort. Compared to static targets, this approach clearly offers a much greater degree of realism, with the ability to practice engaging a simulated vessel while it’s underway.

The same kind of mobile target appeared in model form at the Zhuhai Airshow in September this year, as part of a display of different target simulation systems. The images of the model provide a better look at some of the details of its features, including the various vertical antennas. The China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation (CASIC) developed the moving ship target, which was was described as “a land-based system for mimicking Blue Army electronic warfare threats.” It would seem likely this could work both ways — as a training aid to test counter-countermeasures for enemy ships on offensive operations, but also potentially to test Chinese countermeasures against incoming threats.

via Twitter A placard on the model of the CASIC mobile target at the Zhuhai Airshow in September.

Interestingly, we know the U.S. Navy rapidly deployed at least one electronic warfare system specifically due to threats emanating from China and that it has fielded other similar systems based on other regional threats, which seem to at least include various kinds of anti-ship cruise missiles. The latter threat is also particularly relevant when it comes to the PLA. Another system, deployed aboard carriers in the Pacific, is also likely a response to peer adversaries evolving anti-ship capabilities in the region.

HUNINI/WIKICOMMONS A close-up of the recently installed electronic warfare system on the USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG-54). It is also found on other Asia-based U.S. surface combatants.

Being able to replicate these enemy capabilities and test them against anti-ship weapons and sensors in the PLA's inventory in a realistic manner, all while being far from prying electronic surveillance sensors, is a highly relevant capability to possess. It’s also possible that these targets are intended, initially at least, to examine target acquisition rather than end-to-end missile tests, which would end in their destruction. According to geospatial intelligence company AllSource Analysis, which originally identified the new site, there is so far no evidence of weapon impacts around the targets. Of course, that could change in the future. Other replica ship ‘sleds’ could be built to be destroyed, too. This would allow for end-to-end tests against a moving target, which would be highly valuable to the PLA. As for the static targets, these appear to be highly realistic, with a much-improved level of fidelity over previous ones. The level of accuracy is impressive, with the destroyers, for example, featuring not only the helipad and bridge superstructure but also individual funnels and vertical launch systems (VLS). On the other hand, the carrier target appears to be essentially flat, with various details including the island and aircraft elevators missing. Nevertheless, it’s more detailed compared to images we’ve seen in the past of a cruder Chinese aircraft-carrier-sized static target. The target seen below, installed in the Gobi Desert’s Shuangchengzi missile test range, has been noted surrounded by multiple craters from large missile impacts.

GOOGLE EARTH VIA THE FEDERATION OF AMERICAN SCIENTISTS An older aircraft carrier-sized static target in the Gobi desert surrounded by large missile craters.

GOOGLE EARTH VIA THE FEDERATION OF AMERICAN SCIENTISTS Older flat ship silhouette targets arrayed as part of a mock port facility in the Gobi.

The appearance of these new types of targets is especially notable at this point, with China widely believed to be refining its burgeoning ASBM capabilities. So far, there have been several tests in which missiles have been launched against targets at sea, but Western analysts consider that these technologies are yet to be perfected. By continuing critical parts of the ASBM test program out in the desert, China’s efforts in this direction will be better hidden from foreign intelligence and would also increase the options for telemetry and other means of monitoring the accuracy of these weapons as part of a fully instrumented test range. Furthermore, tests at sea involve closing off extensive areas of water to maritime traffic, alerting observers to potential missile trials as well as giving an indication of the overall capabilities of these weapons. In the past, the U.S. military has kept a close eye on ASBM tests, among others.