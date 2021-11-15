Confessions Of A B-52 Crew Chief

U.S. Air Force / Staff Sgt. Alexander W. Riedel For well over six decades, the B-52 force hasn't slept. At any given time, some part of the sprawling ecosystem that keeps these aircraft in the air is churning somewhere. Crew chiefs and other ground support personnel have been the backbone of this incredible operation, which is truly a multigenerational institution now and is set to continue being so for decades to come.

At the tip of the B-52's support team's spear is the crew chief. Enter John Brehman, who was a young kid from Chicago fresh out of high school when he enlisted just prior to the world-changing events of 9/11. He went on to serve until the middle of the decade that would be dominated by the Global War On Terror — a strategic shift that would see the B-52's mission be revamped once again. Brehman was part of a long lineage of young Americans whose mission was to make the B-52 fly. For an aircraft that was already nearly a half-century old at the time, massive in proportions, and sporting eight turbofan engines, that is not an easy task, as we are about to find out. Below is our extensive Q and A, but before we start, I would check out this previous post that features a great tour of the B-52. It will make this piece a far richer read. What exactly does a B-52 crew chief's job entail?

Very generally, a crew chief is responsible for the general maintenance, inspections, and servicing, as well as launch and recovery, of their aircraft. Maintenance can mean everything from changing brakes to changing cockpit light bulbs; inspections from pre-flight to extensive tear-down in Phase; servicing from a 310,000 lb refuel to refilling liquid oxygen tanks.

Courtesy of John Brehman John hanging off one of the B-52's loaded bomb racks.

B-52 Bomb Squadrons (BS) at Barksdale Air Force Base (96th, 20th, and 11th, and the 93rd Reservists) utilized a dedicated crew chief (DCC) system — usually, an E-5 or young E-6 is the DCC, with an E-4 as assistant DCC (ADCC) and a couple of E-3s or below also working that jet. Ideally, the same people work on the same jet for years, getting to intimately know the quirks and specific details of an individual plane. This is certainly true of the DCCs themselves, but maybe less true of the ADCCs. If your airplane is flying on a given day — maybe two to three times a week for a couple of weeks and then not again for a few weeks — generally the DCC and an E-3 will launch it, coming in eight hours before launch, which would usually be between 8 and 10 AM. The ADCC and the other E-1 recover it in the afternoon or evening. Training flights would often be eight or more hours long, I imagine to semi-simulate combat ops. On the many other non-flying days, you're helping everyone else with their planes. There was rarely a shortage of work.

Courtesy of John Brehman John climbing alongside a load of AGM-86s in the B-52's bomb bay.

When I was there, the Air Force moved away from individual bomb squadrons having maintenance (MX) sections, and went with the more generic 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron for the 2nd Bomb Wing, but nothing really changed. The same MX personnel were still assigned to the same bomber squadron and the same planes. That, as with many other things, may have changed since 2005.



As an aside, crew chiefs were "in charge" of MX, but many other specialists contributed every day to the airworthiness of a jet: hydraulics, electrics, avionics, life support, comms, engines. The list goes on. Unless there's a scheduled task from a given section, we would be the ones to call those specialists, either via a crew request or because we found something amiss. What are the major differences between being a crew chief for a modern tactical jet, like an F-16, and a huge early Cold War-era strategic bomber like the B-52? I don't really know the differences, but I would speculate that modern jets, like commercial jets, have fault sensors and can tell the mechanic what the issue is, or are small enough that one person can handle most tasks. Everything on the MX side of a B-52 is visual. You're checking steam gauges and sight gauges in the wheel and flap wells for the six hydraulic systems. You're putting a tire pressure gauge on 10 tires. You're repositioning a stand eight times just to check the oil. Etc. Rarely did we work alone on a B-52. There was a lot to be done and it all took time.

Courtesy of John Brehman The names of the crew chiefs on one of Barksdale's B-52s, including John's.

How does one train to be a crew chief on a B-52? The training was actually pretty simple. I spent about two months at Sheppard AFB in Texas, mostly dealing with classroom safety instructions. They have a G-model there with the vertical stabilizer cut off so the Russian satellites know it's not an active bomber, but I don't think we touched it to do any practice maintenance. We just used the aircraft familiarity training. When I got to Barksdale AFB, of course, it was different. Like any job, you sort of jump into any situation you can, and get respect by being willing to do anything. I was also blessed with an outstanding supervisor (my DCC), who quizzed me randomly when we had time and was seen as one of the most knowledgeable guys on the flightline. The B-52 crew chief as a job is sort of a dead end. Either one cross-trains after six or so years, or they stay in Shreveport (or — God forbid — Minot) and likely become an expert on the aircraft. No old-timer knew everything, though. Every plane we had (built 1960 and 1961) was older than anyone working on it, and even the 20-plus year guys would be called out of the office here and there to see something new.

U.S. Air Force / Airman 1st Class Pedro Tenorio From left, Airman Greg Hogle, Airman 1st Class Daniel Miranda, Airman George Michael Singer III, and Airman Brycen Brooks, 362nd Training Squadron B-52 crew chief apprentice course students, pose for a picture inside a B-52 Stratofortress at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas.

How does the crew chief on a B-52 interact with its flight crews and its maintainers? As a young buck back then, I didn't interact too much with the crew, to my regret. I was focused on not screwing up. Those butterbars (new officers) and lieutenants who were training weren't much older than me. They were the ones we'd see from the hangar bouncing 'our' aircraft on the runway doing touch-and-goes. We'd say, "It takes a college education to break a plane, and a high school education to fix it."



The DCC and more knowledgeable maintainers had a friendly relationship with the crew most often. The DCC, launching the aircraft, would usually know the aircraft commander, and there was a lot of implicit trust the crew gave us. I learned that later on, after I gained the knowledge and experience to be in charge of a launch myself. Most often, they ask any question and go with whatever you have to offer them.

U.S. Air Force / Sr. Airman Brittany Y. Auld Airman 1st Class Alan Johnson and Airman 1st Class John Thompson, 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew members, walk under the bomb bay of a B-52H Stratofortress.

The youth of some of the training flight crews made for funny moments. I never saw it myself, but a young LT inspecting a leak in the bomb bay, inclined to touch and smell the liquid in question to determine the source, may have had crew chief piss on his fingers. Rarely was there an asshole crew member. Sometimes crew members would leave important items in the cockpit, like a headset or document case. The CC would keep it for them and often would be rewarded with a case of beer — a tradition. How reliable were the BUFFs (Big Ugly Fat Fuckers — or Fellows) when you were crew chief on them? We never said BUFFs, so that's funny to hear. I loved my jet, "Balls Eleven," the flagship of the 11th Bomber Squadron, so I didn't consider it an ugly plane. Maybe that's just me! Anyway, pretty darn reliable, I think. We had stats displayed on a physical board, updated weekly, driving into the Bossier City entrance of Barksdale with each bomber squadron's recent reliability. I think most were around 85 percent-ish, albeit that's stateside.

U.S. Air Force / Sr. Airman Tessa Corrick Airman 1st Class Wesley Pratt, 20th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, inspects a B-52H Stratofortress during a series of inspections in support of Global Thunder 20 at Barksdale Air Force Base.

I know we were more reliable than B-2s by a bit and by B-1s by a good deal, for the most part. From what I remember, the Bone's reliability was in the 60 percent a lot of the time. Sort goes to show why the Air Force is keeping the B-52 around. Walk us through a typical launch and recovery of a B-52.



So, launch. As a crew chief, you'd get there eight hours prior — let's say midnight, for an 8 AM flight. All the servicing should be done and good. The aircraft should be good to go. Fueled up. You're not changing a tire at 2 in the morning, of course. So you're going through the pre-flight checklist, which is extensive, but easy as long as nothing happens, which it likely wouldn't — double-checking stuff for your own eyes, basically, so when you greet the flight crew you have absolute confidence in the jet. You're running a flashlight over accumulator pressure gauges and hydro reservoir sight gauges, checking for leaks on the landing gear.

U.S. Air Force / Sr. Airman Jacob M. Thompson

Hint: If you know your aircraft and know there's a training crew that's going to wonder why there's a single drip of hydro fluid on the main landing gear strut, keep a rag on you and wipe it right before the crew van shows up. And, of course, know the exact drip limits allowed by the tech orders, so you can confidently tell this super-cautious new second lieutenant or this full-bird colonel getting out of the office for the first time in a month, "It's within limits."



We work over the plane with flashlights and determine it's fine. Time to transcribe forms, my least favorite activity. Maybe it's electronic now. Hopefully, it is. Every fault that is found has to be written up. Every corrective action taken has to be written up, with the annotated tech order reference. Everything signed off can be set aside, taken out of the aircraft forms, which actually stay on the aircraft when it flies (again, maybe changed since 2005), but all the existent items have to be carried forward for the aircrew to review. It's like office work. Now we're ready, and we're at the aircraft when the aircrew pulls up two hours before scheduled takeoff. We have things nice and tidy, which means everything from pushing the chocks a bit forward from the forward gear (there's nothing more embarrassing than not being able to remove a chock when everything else is golden and engines are running, but there's pressure on an offending chock), to having the ejection seat straps set off to the side so the crew can easily get in their seats.

U.S. Air Force / Staff Sgt. James Cason

We talk to the crew — they review the forms. They ask about outstanding discrepancies — we explain any issues. They go up the hatch after their individual outside inspections and get set up. We have an air cart and a generator hooked up to the aircraft — attached to the #2 pod, 3 and 4 engines — because the B-52 has no onboard auxiliary power unit (APU). There are two crew chiefs in the launching crew — one on a headset talking to the aircrew, the other to follow instructions. The generator is pretty much always running, but unlike an actual APU, our air cart doesn't supply air conditioning. On super hot days, or if a VIP is flying, they'll haul an enormous AC cart out to the jet and run the foot-diameter insulated tubes through the hatch or through the cockpit windows.



The aircrew will start engines 3 and 4 off of the air cart we have. That means they have low-pressure air, one hydraulic system, and one generator online. Keep that in mind for cart starts. On the ground, the non-wired crew chief is in front just looking for anything abnormal. If it's sorta crazy and only lasts for two to three seconds, it's "normal." You do not want to freak out flight crews by reporting flames that aren't sustained. So the engines start normally, as they usually do, and that's signaled to the crew by hand and also through the headset.

U.S. Air Force / Sr. Airman J.T. Armstrong Senior Airman Josh Serafin, 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, monitors the ignition of eight B-52H Stratofortress engines at Minot Air Force Base, N.D.

They start the rest of the eight engines, and other vehicles, which have crew chiefs and have been watching us launch, swoop in to take away first the air cart and a bit later the generator. The crew cycle and check flight surfaces and close the bomb bay doors. The headset-wearing crew chief confirms these movements. If any crew member has issues with their equipment, the aircraft commander, in the pilot's seat — also generally our point of contact on the headset — will request specialists or tell us what to do.



Then comes the fun part, when they're ready to go. There are two of us, so one wishes the crew well as they unplug from the intercom system in the wheel well. Each crew chief pulls a four-foot chock out of the way of the forward main landing gear, dragging it to the aft gear so it's not a factor at all. Then we run out to our respective wings to make sure everything is clear. Remember that there are eight running engines and you're running up the fuselage and away from the pilot's view. Then we snap-to, give them a salute, and touch the wingtips as it taxis by. Launching a plane generally wasn't hard work, but it was very rewarding if it was 'your' plane. Even if it wasn't, one knew the work that went into getting a B-52 off the ground, and it was still a great feeling.

U.S. Air Force / Sr. Airman Tessa B. Corrick A B-52H Stratofortress takes off from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., during Global Thunder 21.

Everyone swarmed a B-52 after a mission. For crew chiefs, the ADCC might ask the crew questions, maybe not. At this point, it's the evening and everyone wants to get shit done: Swing shift (3 PM-ish to midnight-ish) wants to start work so they can end work. The aircrew has been doing a difficult job since their pre-flight briefings at 6 AM. Day shift sucks ass and is as lazy as possible. But yeah, all the servicing and MX generally happens soon after landing. A boost to your ego might happen if you find that, as you show a B-52 crew where to park their aircraft, you nail it with hand directions. That's a nice feeling, to get it right immediately.



First and foremost, after engine shutdown, you safe the ejection seats. You can't work in an environment with unsafe ejection seats. These are not zero-zero (zero airspeed, zero altitude) ejection seats. In other words, they can't save the crew safely without some forward speed and altitude. To punch out, you rotate and depress the handle, and the lip of the ejection hatch is exposed to the airstream. If there's no airstream, or you're in a lower compartment with little altitude, it's over.

U.S. Air Force / Sr. Airman Xavier Navarro U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Corri Craig, 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, flying crew chief, adjusts his headphone sound on a communication radio panel in a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota.

There's also an actual rope kept in the cockpit — DO NOT grab the rope and jump! At least that advice was given to us in training. It's one of those features that exist but probably has never been used. Anecdotally, we heard people have broken legs in their hurry to get out. The "escape route" was the no. 3 cockpit window, the only window that opens, or somehow climbing out of the hatch above the election seat by twisting torque tubes to release and then lift the hatch.



After that, it's your basic oil servicing, checking tires and brakes. And of course, then there is also the drag chute.



It's a huge part of the crew chief's job. Every recovery involved reinstalling a drag chute. It's a 200-ish pound parcel. It's a key piece of the B-52 — the brakes are sturdy, but not meant to hold up for so long. Also, the aircraft is very heavy. Pilots pop the chute every time; it's part of a normal landing. There's a shop, of course, for re-packing chutes.



So, part of the post-flight would be to re-install a drag chute. This would involve getting a drag chute stand, if one is available, and hauling it across the flightline. And it takes four-ish people to put the chute in and rig it and the drogue chute, which is a little spring-loaded canister attached to the cockpit via a cable that runs the length of the fuselage. There's a winch on the drag chute stand to pull up the chute from the ground to get it into the tail, but usually, it was easier to haul the fucking thing up a bunch of steps from a different stand.

U.S. Air Force / Sr. Airman Mozer O. Da Cunha Crew chiefs from the 20th Aircraft Maintenance Unit hoist a packaged drag chute for installation on a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base.

The pilot chute pops out of this roughly 18-inch by 10-inch can. It's mounted on the door of the main chute compartment. The aircrew pulls the handle and the cable pops the door open. That action also pulls a pin on the pilot chute can. The pilot chute flies out via spring, catches air, and pulls the enormous main chute out. After use, after they clear the runway, they cycle the handle to release the main chute — which is secured by a different, much heavier pin — that attaches to the main and to the drogue. The airplane keeps the drogue chute canister and the bag. I'm making it seem more complex than it is. Everything released is recovered near the end of the runway by the people in the chute shop, who then inspect, repair, and repack it. One day-shift crew chief duty was to visit the chute shop and load up the truck for every flying aircraft that day, chute reinstallation being one of the last activities after recovery. A guy in the cockpit would cycle the handle to make sure everything works correctly and the main chute jaws-locking mechanism is open for installation, and then closed for use by the aircrew. Then the chute would be reinstalled.



The truck driver was usually a seasoned tech sergeant. This is the AF equivalent of lower-level NCOs getting it done in pretty much every war movie. They ran the shift with a grease pencil and a plexi board with aircraft status and needs on it. Every job and every request flowed through them. During the day, they're doing the routine tasks and routine maintenance and getting ready for recoveries. Come swing shift, they're harried — every recovery crew needs a bunch of things. Mid-shift, it's pretty low-key, they're checking up on guys doing pre-flights.

U.S. Air Force / Sr. Airman Mozer O. Da Cunha Staff Sgt. Michael Nichols, left, and Senior Airman Izumi Stanley, 20th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chiefs, connect latch cables to a drag chute door on a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 24, 2017. The latch cables are used to apply pressure needed to close the chute door. Once the latch is closed, the cables are disconnected, allowing the chute to easily slide out of the aircraft.

'The truck' was painted blue and had benches along the sides in the back. It brought guys to and from the smoke pit and flight kitchen, brought tools, launch kits and ladders piled high to and from the aircraft, and towed things like generators and air carts and tires and jacks. A good truck driver was invaluable, and an inexperienced or bad one was borderline insufferable. You would walk a mile back to the hanger with a 40-pound toolbox rather than wait for them. Tell us about what went into a “cartridge start” on a B-52?

We practiced cart starts, I think, once or twice a year. Not sure where the cartridges were stored, but we would get them and install them in the no. 4 and no. 5 engines during whatever exercise we were doing. Conventional and Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspections (CORI and NORI) were each 10 to 14 days a year. There was a NORI going on during 9/11, which is often left out of narratives. Many guys I worked with were at Barksdale on 9/11, and damn, they tell of seeing a huge plane come in (Air Force One), landing near B-52s loaded with live nukes, knowing that the national airspace was closed at that point. It had to be a weird feeling. And then the President makes an appearance and then took off again.

U.S. Air Force / Capt. Andrew Caulk A B-52 Stratofortress has its engine cart started during Global Thunder 2019 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Nov. 5, 2018.