Watch The Goodyear Blimp Make A Crazy Zoom Climb Out Of Long Beach Airport

Maximum performance climbs are always a spectacle to behold. It can be an MD-80 Mad Dog or an F-15 Advanced Eagle, seeing a flying machine giving its all at low-level just prior to clawing its way into the heavens is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. But have you ever seen an airship pull off such a feat? Probably not. Thanks to Scott Lowe (@tropicstation), we get a glimpse of just that.

The Goodyear Blimp (it's really a semi-rigid airship or Zepplin now) is about as iconic of a flying machine as it gets. Pretty much everyone has encountered it at some point in their lives and it remains a staple of major sporting events, sometimes acting as a camera ship for incredible aerial photography of the exhibition and even of game-opener military flyovers. It's also by far the average American's closest connection to lighter than air flight. As such, it works as something of an ambassador for this unique realm of aviation and to times gone by when it had a greater presence in the skies. But seeing a Goodyear Blimp meander overhead is a far cry from seeing one execute a low/missied approach down a runway before entering into a stunning maximum-performance climb.

Check it out for yourselves!: