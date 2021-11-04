Germany Still Can’t Give Up Its Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles After Half A Century

Fifty years young, the German Army’s Marder tracked infantry fighting vehicle, or IFV, was one of the first of its kind to enter service during the revolution in mechanized warfare that took place midway through the Cold War. Now, even with replacement by the more modern Puma IFV well underway, work continues to improve the Marder to ensure it can remain effective in service for years to come. More details of the current service-life extension for the German Army Marder IFV — named for the tree-dwelling marten mammal — were provided recently to Europäische Sicherheit & Technik by Rheinmetall, which now has manufacturing and marketing responsibility for the vehicle. The company has now completed delivery of new MELLS anti-tank guided missiles, or ATGMs, for the more than 70 German Marders that are undergoing a service-life extension. The MELLS is based on the Israeli-designed Spike missile, which can tackle armored targets out to ranges of around 2.5 miles, or 3.4 miles when using the Spike LR (Long Range) version.

Rheinmetall The latest Marder 1A5A1 version with MELLS anti-tank guided missiles.

At least some of the Marders have already been converted to use MELLS, which replaces the Cold War-era MILAN missile with which they were previously armed. New missiles are just a part of the program to keep a portion of the Marder fleet in active Bundeswehr service, however, in its latest 1A5A1 version.