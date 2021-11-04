Australia Could Push To Acquire Retired US Navy Los Angeles Class Nuclear Submarines

Speaking last Friday at a Wilson Center event in Washington, D.C., Abbott suggested that, in the short term, Australia should consider leasing or purchasing one or more existing U.S. submarines to develop Australia’s capability to operate nuclear-powered submarines.

The recently signed Australia–United Kingdom–United States defense agreement, or AUKUS, calls for the United States and Britain to share nuclear-submarine technology with Australia. Although the agreement was light on details of what, when, and how , plans apparently are for Australia to eventually build at least eight nuclear-powered attack submarines . In the interim, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott is now advocating for Australia to obtain used nuclear submarines to get the sharing started so as to spin up the Royal Australian Navy’s submarine capabilities and nuclear know-how. Australia has never had a nuclear power plant of any kind.

Abbott has posed the question, “Might it be possible for Australia to acquire a retiring [Los Angeles] class boat or two and to put it under an Australian flag and to run it, if you like, as an operational training boat?” Abbott added that he’d make a similar proposal for British nuclear-powered submarines “were I in London.” “It would, in that capacity, be — if you like — an addition to the order of battle in the western Pacific, should that be necessary,” he added. The U.S. Navy has experience turning Los Angeles-class submarines into floating schoolhouses. This past summer, the ex-USS San Francisco completed its conversion from a nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN) to a moored training ship, MTS-711, now operating in Charleston, South Carolina. There it joined the converted former USS La Jolla, which began its new life in this training role last year. And while Abbott clearly is calling for a deployable vessel, not an MTS, if two subs were obtained, a moored training ship might be a valuable teaching tool to add.

NNSY/Tony Anderson The USS San Francisco in Norfolk Naval Shipyard near the end of its conversion from a nuclear-powered attack submarine to a moored training ship.

Potential candidates for such a lease might include: the USS Providence (SSN-719), scheduled to be decommissioned this coming December; and the Oklahoma City (SSN-723), scheduled to decommission in June 2022. Two additional submarines — the ex-Pittsburgh (SSN-720) and the former Louisville (SSN-724) — were decommissioned in April 2020 and March 2021, respectively, but both might be too far along in the disposal process to be diverted and restored. All four submarines are equipped with vertical-launch systems (VLS) for Tomahawk cruise missiles. Pittsburgh and Providence were both commissioned in 1985. Louisville was commissioned in 1986, and Oklahoma City was commissioned in 1988. Two Flight I boats, which lack the VLS and other improvements, also retired in 2021: the Bremerton (SSN-698) and Olympia (SSN-717).

According to SeaPower magazine, the next tranche of “688 boats” to face the breaker’s yard will be: the USS Chicago (SSN-721), Key West (SSN-722), San Juan (SSN-751), and Topeka (SSN-754), in fiscal year 2024. The San Juan and Topeka, which entered service in 1988 and 1989, respectively, are the first of the improved “688i” submarines to be scheduled for decommissioning. The “improved” boats have better sensors and quieting technology, and, most notably, moved the dive planes from the sail to the bow, into which they can retract. Britain has retired four of its seven Trafalgar class attack submarines. A fifth, HMS Trenchant, has been laid up since March, but is not yet officially decommissioned. HMS Talent received a significant upgrade in 2018, and Jane’s reported in March 2021 that the boat would be extended one year beyond its previously announced 2021 retirement, while the final sub in the class, HMS Triumph, would get an 18-month reprieve beyond its planned 2022 retirement. Both extensions were reportedly caused by delays in the follow-on Astute class.

CROWN COPYRIGHT Observers watch the Royal Navy submarine HMS Talent conducting Dive and Surface Drills in the Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland. The Trafalgar class submarine is due to retire in the next two to three years and could be a candidate for transfer to Australia.

It is not known what anticipated life is left in the nuclear fuel and reactors on any of the U.S. or U.K. boats, but it seems probable the submarines would require major work in that area. Refueling and overhaul (ROH) is an extremely expensive endeavor that requires the submarine’s hull to be cut open. During the refueling process, the ship’s systems are upgraded and overhauled as well. Considering the limited options, this could be necessary under such a near-term procurement scheme. The good news is that there is a well-established process in place to do it, although extending the submarine’s life beyond what has been realized in the past is another factor to contend with. On the other hand, finding dry dock time and the resources for ROHs for the Los Angeles class boats outside of those already planned would be challenging. And the rules for transferring a nuclear-powered vessel to a foreign power are uncharted waters.

U.S. Navy / MC2 Kelsey J. Hockenberger The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) transits Apra Harbor in Jan. 2021 as the boat deploys from Guam to conduct surveillance, training, and other critical missions for the U.S. 7th Fleet.

CROWN COPYRIGHT HMS Ambush, the second of the Royal Navy’s potent new Astute class nuclear-powered attack submarines, sails into Her Majesty’s Naval Base Clyde.