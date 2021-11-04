Israel Begins Testing Giant Radar Blimp For Spotting Low-Flying Missiles

Israel is keenly aware of the potential of cruise missile attacks from regional adversaries, chief of which is Iran, as well as potentially non-state actors. Israel’s most immediate adversaries, especially the terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah, have made significant strides in recent years in expanding and improving their own rocket and missile arsenals, which presents new challenges for the country’s entire multi-tier missile defense architecture. But there is a growing risk that those groups, and others in the region, are fielding new systems, among them suicide drones and cruise missiles, that Iron Dome may not be best equipped to respond to in its present form. That realization has driven efforts to expand the target sets for the Iron Dome and perhaps also the development of HAAS.

It’s notable that the Iron Dome has already demonstrated a burgeoning ability to engage cruise missiles and small drones, as well as low-flying aircraft. The U.S. Army has also recently acquired the Iron Dome with a view to using it to provide localized defense against incoming cruise missiles on the island of Guam, recognizing one of the most prominent threats outlined in the Pentagon’s last Missile Defense Review.

As well as their specific application in defense against cruise missile attacks, radar-toting aerostats like the HAAS contribute more generally to improved situational awareness. For a relatively small country like Israel, faced by a wide variety of different threats and surrounded by potential flashpoints, advanced warning of this kind is always going to be in demand.

The HAAS could also help counter the more familiar kinds of threats posed by the Hamas militant group in Gaza, as well as the Hezbollah group in Lebanon. These are armed with significant arsenals of rockets that are capable of hitting major cities in Israel. During the Gaza conflict earlier this year, barrages of rockets were fired in an effort to overwhelm Israeli air defenses. The Iron Dome system saw extensive use during the 11-day conflict and The War Zone discussed its performance in depth at the time. In addition, these militant groups are also increasingly making use of unmanned aerial vehicles including suicide drones carrying explosive payloads.