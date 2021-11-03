Video Shows U.S. Destroyer's Very Intimate Standoff With Iranian Vessels Over Seized Oil Tanker

Other clips indicate that the Arleigh Burke class destroyers USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) and USS Michael P. Murphy (DDG 112), which are both known to be operating in the region, arrived on the scene. At least one U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel class Fast Response Cutter is also seen in the footage. The Coast Guard sent two of these vessels, the USCGC Charles Moulthrope and USCGC Robert Goldman, to the Middle East earlier this year. At least one MH-60R Seahawk helicopter is seen in the footage, which would have been launched from either The Sullivans or USS Michael P. Murphy. The helicopter appears to be carrying two AGM-114 Hellfire missiles.

What is then seen in the video clips are a series of very close interactions between at least The Sullivans, which came up alongside the Sothys, and Iranian boats. IRGC personnel are seen pointing deck-mounted machine guns at the American ship, though there is no indication that any shots were fired. There are various overhead views of the entire event, which would have been filmed by Iranian manned aircraft or drones, showing the various ships and small boats all in very close proximity around the tanker.

capture via Fars News

capture via Fars News

While we don't know exactly how close U.S. and Iranian vessels came to each other, it is clear that some of the distances involved were extremely short. At one point in the footage, as seen below, IRGC boats cut right in front of the bow The Sullivans. These kinds of interactions can be highly dangerous for all parties involved due to the risks of collisions. Larger ships, such as an Arleigh Burke class destroyer that is over 500 feet in length and displaces more than 8,000 tons, may not even necessarily see a smaller vessel and could have trouble stopping or otherwise maneuvering out of the way in these kinds of situations.

capture via Fars News

A collision in a scenario like this could then prompt further escalation. There were a number of instances earlier this year in the Persian Gulf where U.S. naval forces actually fired warning shots at IRGC vessels that operating in unsafe and unprofessional ways nearby. The Sullivans would also have been very vulnerable in this situation to other kinds of attacks. For instance, if one of these small boats had been laden with explosives, it could have done significant damage to the ship.

The details about exactly what prompted this particular episode are still murky. Iranian state media outlets first disclosed the incident earlier today, but provided only limited details about what had happened. A subsequent report from Newsweek, citing a U.S. official, said that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' seizure of the Sothys occurred last week, but it remains unclear exactly when these events took place. Satellite imagery indicates that Sothys is now anchored near Irans's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, which links the Gulf of Oman to the Persian Gulf.

A U.S. Air Force RC-135W Rivet Joint and a U.S. Navy EP-3E Aries II, both of which are intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platforms, were spotted flying today over the Gulf of Oman in the general vicinity of where the incident is likely to have occurred. However, American ISR flights in the region are commonplace and it is unclear whether this activity is directly linked to this recent tanker seizure.

Iran claims that the IRGC's actions were prompted by attempts by the U.S. government to "steal" Iranian oil onboard the ship and that they blocked an attempt to recapture the Sothys. Iranian authorities further asserted that American forces had previously detained a different tanker carrying Iranian oil and then transferred it at sea to the Sothys. The United States has publicly announced the seizure of vessels carrying Iranian oil in violation of American sanctions before. There is satellite imagery that shows Sothys alongside the Oman Pride, a sanctioned tanker, off Oman in June, which could point to a ship-to-ship transfer, as well.

However, "we're refuting the Iranian claims that they prevented us from taking back this vessel," the unnamed American official told Newsweek. "Here's the bottom line. This occurred last week. U.S. naval forces in the Gulf of Oman observed Iranian naval forces seize this oil tanker." When reached for comment, the U.S. Navy's Office of the Chief of Information redirected The War Zone to U.S. Central Command. CENTCOM subsequently said it had no statement to offer about the reported incident at present. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) similarly declined to comment, but said it was aware of the various media reports, according to The Guardian in the United Kingdom. There are separate unconfirmed reports that the Wasp class amphibious assault ship USS Essex was harassed by Iranian drones during a transit of the Strait of Hormuz in the past day or so. The War Zone has reached out to NAVCENT for more information about that reported incident.

It is important to note that the veracity of the video clips, seen below via Iran's semi-official Fars News, now circulating online cannot be readily verified independently. There is the possibility that portions of the footage may not necessarily all be from this recent reported incident or may have been otherwise altered in some way. If the footage the Iranians released is an accurate depiction of the reported events last week, even in part, it certainly reflects yet another serious high-seas encounter between the two countries. It certainly underscores the risks inherent in the U.S. government's efforts to enforce crippling sanctions on the regime in Tehran. Sanctions relief continues to be a major sticking point in indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran over the U.S. government's return to a controversial multi-national deal over Iran's nuclear ambitions. In the meantime, now that Iran has released all of this video footage to support its version of events, it seems likely that the U.S. government will at have to respond more directly to those claims. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. Contact the author: joe@thedrive.com