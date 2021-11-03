This Is The Damage Done To That Huge Container Ship That Clogged The Suez Canal

The world was gripped for six days by the story of the Ever Given, one of the world's biggest container ships, that had gotten stuck sideways in the Suez canal. One of the most important shipping arteries on earth was plugged tight by the 1,312-foot long behemoth as ships stacked up waiting for passage. It was a logistical nightmare playing out in slow motion and a financial one for Egypt and those associated with the operations of the Ever Given. Finally, on March 29th, 2021, after frantically trying to break her free for days, she budged and soon the canal was open once again. The global event that brought much attention to how fragile the global supply chain can become, was over.

After waiting in limbo for months, and protracted negotiations between Egyptian officials and Ever Given's owners and operators, she was set free and left Egyptian territory. The damaged ship was then offloaded and she eventually headed to China for some much-needed repairs.