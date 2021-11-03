U.S. Marines 'Storm' Israeli Beaches As Part Of A Major Exercise

Earlier this year, the U.S. military shifted regional responsibility for activities in Israel from U.S. European Command (EUCOM) to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). What might seem like an innocuous administrative decision in fact reflects changes in political attitudes within the United States and in the Middle East. A number of Arab countries have normalized relations with Israel in recent years, and others may do the same soon. This has imparted significant changes to the still-complicated political landscape in the region that have made it easier on some levels for American forces to work with their Israeli counterparts more freely and openly.

The exercise is, if nothing else, a prime example of how the U.S. military and the IDF are likely to train and otherwise interact more publicly as time goes on. It also comes at a time when both countries have been heavily engaged in discussions over how to respond to Iranian aggression in the Middle East and beyond, as well as that country's nuclear and missile programs, along with a host of other regional security issues. The United States and Iran have been in a diplomatic stalemate for months over the future of a 2015 deal regarding Tehran's nuclear aspirations. The U.S. government withdrew from that agreement unilaterally in 2018 and Iran is now violating all of its key tenets.

“We will look at every option to deal with the challenge posed by Iran," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the press in October around a meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyanin in Washington, D.C. "And we continue to believe that diplomacy is the most effective way to do that. But, it takes two to engage in diplomacy, and we have not seen from Iran a willingness to do that at this point."