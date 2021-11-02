Glitzy Northrop Grumman Ad Teases Totally Notional New Long-Range Stealth Fighter

When it comes to glitzy ads, nobody is a bigger tease than Northrop Grumman. Who can blame them? With so much intellectual property and hardware hiding in the shadows, there is no better way to garner interest than to play all that up. I mean, who can forget the company's Superbowl ad prior to winning the Long Range Strike Bomber (LRS-B) contract that would morph into the B-21 Raider? Now a new ad gives us a hangar full of types to examine, and then some. Of course, this is all in good fun. The company is not going to out their most sensitive designs for marketing's sake. Still, it is fun to see what they put forward for our enjoyment and as a bit of a 'hint-hint.'

The new ad, which plays on their past 'hangar' settings, is set around an elevator opening into a bustling hangar with its bay door open. The space is filled with Northrop Grumman aircraft—from the present and the not-so-distant future. It definitely offers a lot to look at in a very short time. In fact, it looks a bit like a scene from a Michael Bay movie. Check it out below: